Princess Diana's famous 'revenge dress' to be auctioned

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Princess Diana's famous 'revenge dress' to be auctioned

The famous black dress worn by the late Princess Diana of Great Britain on the day Prince Charles's infidelity was revealed in 1994 will be auctioned at Sotheby's in December. The dress, known as the "revenge dress," is estimated to be worth between £110,000 and £220,000. This was reported by Meduza.

The black, form-fitting, off-the-shoulder, short dress created by Christina Stambolian was one of the sharpest changes in Diana's image. The Princess wore it on the evening of the day Charles admitted his infidelity in a television interview. Since then, the media began calling the dress the "revenge dress."

The dress is being auctioned for the first time since 1997. Before the sale, it will be exhibited in London, Hong Kong, and Geneva, while the main auction will take place in New York.

Morgan Halimi, global head of fashion at Sotheby's, noted that this dress means more than just a simple piece of clothing. According to her, the dress represents one of those rare moments that transcends fashion and has become a part of cultural history.

Interestingly, Diana initially planned to wear a Valentino dress that evening. However, she ultimately chose the black dress created by Stambolian. The designer compared this image to Odile, the black swan in the ballet "Swan Lake."

Diana sold this dress herself at a charity auction in 1997, raising £39,098. The family that purchased the dress at that time has kept it for nearly 30 years.

Despite the years that have passed, Diana remains a unique icon in the world of fashion. Her style is still considered a source of inspiration for today's younger generation.

DianaSotheby'sКристина СтамболянҚасос кўйлаги
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