Price of iPhone 18 Revealed: New Pro Models Will Be Even More Expensive!

·2·Technology
Price of iPhone 18 Revealed: New Pro Models Will Be Even More Expensive!

Apple's new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models are expected to go on sale at higher prices than their predecessors. Interestingly, reports indicate that the company will now offer both models starting with 256 GB of storage.

How much will the prices be?

According to reports, the starting price for the iPhone 18 Pro will be $1,199, while the Pro Max model will cost $1,299. These prices, alongside the growing interest among Apple fans in the new models, are likely to spark debates about the cost of the devices.

Reports state that pre-orders for the new smartphones will begin before September 12. The official sales of the devices are set to kick off on September 18.

Therefore, those who want to get their hands on the new iPhone among the first will have to wait until September.

Traditionally, the new generation of Pro models will take their place among Apple's most advanced smartphones. However, one of the most important questions for buyers this time is how well the price increase will be justified by new features.

AppleiPhone 18 ProiPhone 18 Pro MaxSmartphones
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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