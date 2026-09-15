Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launched in India

·15·Technology
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launched in India

Samsung has expanded its flagship lineup by announcing the pricing and key technical specifications for the budget-friendly Galaxy S26 FE smartphone in the Indian market. According to ixbt.com, this long-awaited gadget will be offered to customers in only one version: 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

In the Indian market, the price of this smartphone is 80,000 rupees or approximately 835 USD. For comparison, the same configuration was released in the US market for 800 dollars. Customers can choose from three unique colors: Pistachio, Blueberry, and Graphite.

Sales of the new Galaxy S26 FE are scheduled to begin on September 18 of this year. The device will be available for purchase through Samsung's official online store, major marketplaces, and selected retail chains in the country.

Display and performance capabilities

The smartphone has received significant improvements compared to previous generations. Specifically, it is equipped with a modern 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The screen supports FHD+ resolution, operates at a 120 Hz refresh rate, and features a peak brightness of 1900 nit, ensuring excellent visibility even in direct sunlight.

The device's high performance is powered by the modern 3nm Exynos 2500 processor. This chip allows for seamless handling of not only daily tasks but also resource-intensive applications and games.

Camera and battery power

Photography capabilities have not been overlooked. The smartphone features a 50 MP main camera module with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Additionally, its rear panel houses a 12 MP ultra-wide lens and an 8 MP telephoto camera capable of 3x optical and 30x combined zoom.

For autonomous operation, the device is equipped with a 4900 mAh battery. The battery can be quickly recharged using 45W wired and 15W wireless charging technologies. The body is protected against water and dust according to the IP68 standard.

In terms of software, Samsung guarantees long-term stability for users. The smartphone runs on the modern One UI 9 interface based on Android 17 out of the box. Most importantly, the manufacturer promises to provide seven generations of OS updates and seven years of security patches for this model.

SamsungGalaxy S26 FEAndroid 17Exynos 2500Smartphone
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Abror Shuhratov
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