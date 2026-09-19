Flamarion's Benefit Match!: "Pakhtakor" Defeats "Mash’al" Playing Short-Handed in Guzar

In the 22nd round of the Uzbekistan Super League, Tashkent club "Pakhtakor", competing for the championship, secured an important victory in a complex and drama-filled match. Playing away against Mubarek's "Mash’al" club at the "Shurtan" stadium in Guzar, the "Lions" were left with 10 men as early as the 10th minute due to the expulsion of defender Murtaza Puraliganji. Nevertheless, despite playing a man down, the experienced capital team did not lose the initiative: having held their defense in the first half, the Tashkent players twice breached the hosts' goal in the second half thanks to a brace by Brazilian forward Flamarion.

During the nervous final moments of the match, "Mash’al" player Boburjon Asqarov also received a red card, and the hosts' goal in the 100th minute could not change the outcome of the game (1:2). Following this crucial away victory, "Pakhtakor" brought its points tally to 49, taking sole leadership in the standings. Meanwhile, the Mubarek side remained at the bottom of the table with 4 points, failing to escape the danger zone.

So, through what tactical move did 10-man "Pakhtakor" snatch three points in Guzar, what are Flamarion's chances in the championship top-scorer race, and how close has this victory brought "Pakhtakor" to the 2026 championship?

"10th-minute expulsion and Flamarion's brace": Chronicles of the match in Guzar

Central and dramatic moments of the 22nd round:

Early-minute blow (10'): "Pakhtakor" central defender Murtaza Puraliganji received a straight red card for a foul, leaving his team a man down for 80 minutes;

Flamarion's first strike (51'): At the start of the second half, following an accurate pass from Sardor Sobirkhujaev, Flamarion opened the scoring (0:1);

Brace and winning point (77'): Substitute Dostonbek Hamdamov crossed the ball from the flank, and Flamarion placed it into the back of the net, making the score a confident 0:2;

Tension in the dying minutes: In the 90+1st minute, "Mash’al" midfielder Boburjon Asqarov was sent off, and in the 100th minute, Murtozayev scored the hosts' lone consolation goal (1:2);

Jump in the standings: Thanks to the victory, "Pakhtakor" rose to 1st place with 49 points, while "Mash’al" remained in 16th place with 4 points.

Protocol of the confrontation at the "Shurtan" stadium

Full official statistics of the match within the 22nd round of the Super League:

Competition / Stage Date / Time Stadium Head referee decisions Super League, 22nd round September 19, 2026 "Shurtan" (Guzar) Red cards: 2 (Puraliganji 10', Asqarov 90+1')

"Mash’al" lineup: Zhurabekov, Akramov, Tojiddinov, Abduraimov, Nuriddinov (Ghanikhanov, 79), Ismailov, Abdirakhimov (Moydinov, 81), Choriyev, Kucharov (Murtozayev, 39), Rakhimov (Ifeani, 79), Asqarov;

"Pakhtakor" lineup: Kuvvatov, Puraliganji, Alijonov, Mozgovoy, Resan (Hamdamov, 67), Buriyev, Sobirkhujaev, Hussayn (Chinedu, 68), Nasrullaev, Flamarion, Abdumajidov;

Yellow cards: Ismailov 6, Rakhimov 34, Sobirkhujaev 85, Buriyev 90+3;

Goals: Flamarion 51', 77' — Murtozayev 100'.

Tactical analysis: Experts on "Pakhtakor's" willpower

Experts and sports analysts' conclusions about the game:

Unbroken discipline: Despite being reduced to 10 men, the coaching staff quickly restructured the balance of defense and midfield, leaving no open spaces for the opponent;

Flamarion's composure: The Brazilian forward made the maximum out of the few created situations, bringing the team the most important three points on the path to the championship;

"Mash’al's" unutilized advantage: Playing with a numerical majority, the Mubarek team failed to find creative solutions in attack and made gross errors on counterattacks in the second half;

Championship race: This victory gives "Pakhtakor", under pressure from competitors, a psychological advantage and lays the groundwork to strengthen their leadership in the remaining rounds.

This hard-fought victory in Guzar while playing a man down once again demonstrated "Pakhtakor's" championship character and ability to fight for results in any difficult conditions.

In your opinion, did "Pakhtakor" prove their worthiness for the championship by showing willpower in a match played with 10 men, or did "Mash’al's" failure to capitalize on their numerical advantage let them down? Do you think the Tashkent side will be able to maintain their lead in the remaining rounds? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this review of the Super League's dramatic match with all football enthusiasts and friends!