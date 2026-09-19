Special mode introduced for iPhone 18 Pro Max battery

·34·Technology
Special mode introduced for iPhone 18 Pro Max battery

Apple has introduced a fundamentally new feature in the iOS operating system for its upcoming flagship model, the iPhone 18 Pro Max. According to ixbt.com, this feature, called "Prepare to Ship," was created due to the device's significantly increased battery capacity and international regulations regarding the transport of devices with large lithium batteries. This is reported by news source.

It is known that the advancement of modern technology requires increasing smartphone power. The battery capacity of the iPhone 18 Pro Max flagship exceeds 20 Wh. According to international logistics regulations, additional safety requirements must be met when transporting devices with single-cell batteries exceeding a certain capacity threshold.

Software-level restrictions and safety

To solve this problem, Apple specialists decided to address it directly at the software level. From the moment the device leaves the factory until it is first activated, the system keeps the usable battery capacity software-limited to below 20 Wh. This allows the smartphone to be delivered safely from the manufacturer to the seller within strict regulatory frameworks.

As soon as the user activates the smartphone for the first time, this software restriction is automatically removed, and the full capacity of the battery becomes available. However, there may be a need to transport the device later—for example, when sending it to a service center for warranty repair, trading it in, or selling it to another person.

Mechanism of the Prepare to Ship feature

The "Prepare to Ship" mode, designed specifically for such situations, automatically discharges the iPhone 18 Pro Max battery to below 20 Wh once activated. After that, the system temporarily sets a charging restriction, preventing the battery from exceeding the required limit while the device is in transit.

The duration of the process depends on the current battery charge and can take anywhere from a few minutes to several hours. Apple warns that the smartphone may get warmer than usual during the automatic discharge, which is considered technically normal.

If the user has not yet deleted personal data from the device, it is possible to continue using the phone while the automatic discharge process is underway. Once the process is complete, a "Ready to Ship" notification appears in the settings menu. If data has already been fully erased, the device cannot be used during the discharge. This useful feature can be accessed via Settings — General — Transfer or Reset iPhone — Prepare to Ship.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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