Mourinho brings this into Real's training: A new weapon to defeat Atletico

An unexpected technological turn took place at the headquarters of the "Royal Club" ahead of the central derby between Atletico and Real, one of the fiercest rivalries of the year in the Spanish capital, Madrid. Ahead of the super-clash starting on Sunday, September 20 at 19:15 Tashkent time, Real head coach Jose Mourinho officially applied the famous innovative method of his French colleague and current PSG manager Luis Enrique to the training process.

Special photos published by The Touchline show the Portuguese specialist standing in front of a huge digital monitor installed right at the edge of the green field, giving tactical instructions to the players through animations and video clips. This technological approach, previously used regularly by Luis Enrique at the PSG base and causing a great resonance in European football, now serves to analyze every movement of the Santiago Bernabeu stars second by second. Ahead of a tough battle against Diego Simeone's iron-disciplined Atletico, such high-tech preparation is expected to sharply increase Real's decision-making speed on the pitch.

So why did Mourinho, known for his conservative style, suddenly turn to digital technologies, are the secrets of breaking through Simeone's defense being taught to the players via the giant screen, and can this innovation become the key to victory in the Madrid derby?

"The huge monitor in the center of the field": Details of the innovation at Real's base

Key aspects of the training process and footage published by The Touchline:

PSG and Luis Enrique experience: The modern visual analysis method successfully tested at the Paris club was officially adapted to Real's training;

Real-time corrections: Without stopping the training, the coach shows mistakes and shortcomings directly to the players via a huge screen on the open field, without having to go to the dressing room;

Tactical diagrams and micro-movements: Each player's positional placement, pressing seconds, and directions for opening up free spaces are clearly displayed on the screen with lines;

Stars' attention: Madrid's leading players have accepted the new technological method with great interest, which has doubled the efficiency of absorbing information.

"Special weapon for the derby": Why right before the game against Atletico?

Tactical needs behind Mourinho's decision:

Plan against Simeone's low block: A tenth of a second is important to break through Atletico's dense defense — the analysis on the screen allows forwards to grasp opponent zones faster;

Polishing vertical football: As Simeone previously admitted, Real is strong in vertical and quick attacks; Mourinho is working on bringing this advantage to the level of automatism using the screen;

Date and time of the Madrid derby: This clash, starting on Sunday, September 20 at 19:15 Tashkent time, is not only three points for Real, but a test to reclaim the city throne.

Sports analysis: Modern coaching and the digital age

Evaluation by European football experts and analysts:

Mourinho's evolution: The fact that the Portuguese specialist has been adapting his style to the demands of the times over the years and is not shy about adopting the strongest qualities of his rival colleagues shows his high level;

Psychological impact: Players translating the theory seen on the pitch into practice within a few seconds significantly eases the understanding of the situation;

Intensity of the derby: Considering that both coaches know each other very well, such small details and technological advantages can decide the fate of the match on September 20.

The large screens introduced by Jose Mourinho clearly demonstrate how responsibly and thoroughly Real is preparing for Sunday's crucial derby.

Do you think Jose Mourinho holding a training session with Luis Enrique-style big screens will help Real crack Diego Simeone's defense? Which club's victory are you expecting in the Madrid derby starting at 19:15 Tashkent time on the evening of September 20? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this review of the interesting tactical innovation in Spanish football with all Real and football fans!