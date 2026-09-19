As part of the 5th round of the English Premier League, the magnificent «Tottenham Hotspur Stadium» arena in the capital London witnessed a true goal festival and unprecedented drama. Having started the season very unsuccessfully in front of their fans, «Tottenham» hosted Birmingham club «Aston Villa» at home. While Unai Emery's wards were completely crushing their opponent by bringing the score to 0:3 during the match, the Londoners showed fierce character at the end of the match and brought the fans to their feet. However, even two goals scored in the final minutes could not save the hosts from another heavy defeat (2:3). Notably, «Tottenham» managed to score their first goals of the current EPL season against «Aston Villa» precisely by the 5th round.

Well, how did the Birmingham side, leading 0:3 until the 79th minute, come so close to losing the initiative in the end, why did the «Spurs» attack led by Sandro Tonali and Dominic Solanke wake up only with a few minutes left until the end of the match, and how will this lost match affect the future of «Tottenham's» manager?

«From 0:3 to 2:3»: Minute-by-minute chronicle of the London clash

Details of the central and most tense matchup of the 5th round:

Crucial first-half strike (45+2'): In a match of equal struggles, in the final seconds of the half, Johan Manzambi opened the score to put «Aston Villa» ahead;

Nicolas Jackson's composure (76'): At the end of the second half, the visitors punished the hosts' defense on a counterattack — the Senegalese forward made it 0:2;

Emiliano Buendia and 0:3 (79'): Just three minutes later, the Argentine playmaker scored the third goal, seemingly sealing the fate of the match entirely;

First goal of the season and a spark of hope (86'): Conor Gallagher took advantage of a scramble inside the penalty area to score «Tottenham's» first goal of the 2026/27 EPL season (1:3);

Heart attack situation by Van Hecke (90+8'): In the dying seconds of stoppage time, Jan Paul van Hecke scored a goal to raise the intrigue to its peak (2:3), but the «Spurs» ran out of time to equalize.

Match protocol and lineups at «Tottenham Hotspur Stadium»

The full official match sheet of the EPL 5th round fixture:

Competition / Stage Date / Time Stadium Final Score EPL, Round 5 September 19, 2026 «Tottenham Hotspur Stadium» (London) 2 : 3

«Tottenham» lineup: Kinski, Pedro Porro (Archie Gray, 19), Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson, Bentancur, Tonali, Savinho, Matheus Fernandes, Marmoush, Solanke;

«Aston Villa» lineup: Suzuki, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Mings, Ruggeri, Kamara, Joao Gomes, McGinn, Buendia, Manzambi, Jackson;

Goalscorers: Gallagher 86', Van Hecke 90+8' — Manzambi 45+2', Jackson 76', Buendia 79';

Forced substitution: Pedro Porro was forced to leave the pitch early due to an injury as early as the 19th minute.

Tactical Analysis: What are the experts saying?

Main conclusions of English football analysts regarding the dramatic game:

«Villa's» pragmatic skill: Unai Emery's wards snatched the victory through quick vertical transitions and discipline in the center of defense rather than possession;

Drought in attack ended, but problems remained: «Tottenham» finally scored by the 5th row, however Pedro Porro's early exit and open spaces on the flanks paralyzed the defense;

Late awakening factor: The Londoners were able to exert aggressive pressing and real pressure only in the last 10 minutes of the entire match — such a delay will not be enough to earn points in the EPL;

Standings situation: While this victory brought «Aston Villa» closer to the European qualification zone, it plunges «Tottenham» into a severe crisis at the bottom of the table.

The 5-goal battle in London once again proved how uncompromising the EPL is and how rich it is in unexpected scenarios.

In your opinion, is such a difficult and chaotic start to the season for «Tottenham» a mistake by the coaching staff or related to the poor form of key leaders in the squad? Do you think the team can carry over its intensity from the final minutes into the upcoming rounds? Leave your analytical thoughts and comments in the comments section and share this review of the dramatic EPL clash with all football fans and your loved ones!