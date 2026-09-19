Which country is the land of cat lovers? Which country is first in the ranking?

Russia has been recorded as the country with the highest number of pet cats in the world. At least one cat lives in 59 percent of households in the country. This indicator is the highest among the countries included in the ranking.

This was reported by the Indonesian analytical platform Seasia Stats.

Apart from Russia, Romania, Poland, Latvia, and Hungary were also noted for having a high proportion of cat-owning households.

Meanwhile, the number of cat owners is also increasing significantly in Southeast Asia:

Indonesia — 47 percent;

Philippines — 43 percent;

Thailand — 42 percent.

Experts primarily attribute this trend to urbanization and urban lifestyles. Cats adapt easily to relatively small apartments, do not require much space, and are considered more independent animals.