Parizoda celebrates her 39th birthday and 16th wedding anniversary (video)

Dancer Parizoda announced that today, September 19, is a double celebration for her. While she is celebrating her birthday on this exact date, she also got married on this same day 16 years ago.

On the occasion of these joyful dates, the artist shared a nostalgic video on her social media page. Captioning the video, she noted that two important dates in her life coincide today.

“Nostalgia. Today marks 16 years since our wedding day. Today is a double celebration — my birthday and our wedding day,” Parizoda wrote.

Thus, as the dancer welcomes her 39th birthday today, she is also celebrating 16 years of family life. Parizoda's followers are congratulating her on both occasions and expressing their sincere wishes.