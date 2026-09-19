World War II shell found on beach detonated on-site

·6·World
World War II shell found on beach detonated on-site

A citizen walking along a beach in Essex, United Kingdom, discovered a shell dating back to World War II. Following this, the coast guard was called to the scene, and the dangerous item was neutralized by special experts.

The shell, measuring approximately 6 inches in diameter, was found in the Chalkwell Oaze area of Southend-on-Sea. A local resident who spotted the suspicious item reported it to the relevant services. This was reported by Need To Know.

Shell detonated by army experts

According to representatives of HM Coastguard Southend On Sea, personnel went to the scene to inspect the object found on the beach.

They arrived at the Chalkwell Oaze area at 7:00 AM and found the suspicious item approximately 600 meters south, near The Crowstone. Experts took photos of it and sent the information to the rescue coordination center.

The photos were then submitted to the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) special unit.

Initially, due to the rising tide, experts decided not to destroy the object immediately, but to inspect it again when the water receded.

Later, Southend Coastguard rescuers returned to the scene together with EOD personnel. The inspection confirmed that the item was indeed an old shell from World War II, measuring nearly 6 inches in diameter.

Experts decided to detonate it right where it lay rather than moving it elsewhere. The coast guard stated that the shell was in an area that posed no danger to people.

HM Coastguard urged the public not to touch suspicious items on the beach or in the sea.

Experts noted that it is difficult to determine whether such objects are safe or dangerous based on their appearance alone. Therefore, found items must not be moved, taken away, or brought home.

If a suspicious or unusual object is seen on the beach or in the sea, people should move to a safe place and call 999 asking for the Coastguard.

Southend-on-SeaHM CoastguardArmy EODChalkwell Oaze
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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