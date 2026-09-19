What is the truth behind the sudden disappearance of Fan Bingbing, the most famous actress of Chinese cinema?

Fan Bingbing, one of the most famous stars of Chinese cinema, turned 45 on September 16. The actress, who has starred in over 50 films, unexpectedly vanished from the public eye in 2018. A major financial scandal lay behind her disappearance.

In May 2018, a controversy arose surrounding Fan Bingbing's fee for the film "Cell Phone 2". TV host Cui Yongyuan published two copies of the actress's contract.

It was reported that one document showed a fee of $7.8 million, while the other showed only $1.5 million.

This situation led to mounting tax evasion accusations against the actress. Following the scandal, shares of companies associated with Fan Bingbing plummeted sharply. Certain information regarding the actress's name, earnings, and films was removed from the internet.

Reports circulated that she was mandated to pay $131 million in taxes and fines. It is said that she paid $70 million of this from her personal funds. The scandal was not limited to Fan Bingbing alone. Restrictions on actors' fees were introduced in the Chinese film industry, and tax controls were tightened.

By 2020, the actress gradually returned to her creative work. She appeared on the covers of major magazines and began participating in new projects.