Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra to feature a larger battery

·154·Technology
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra to feature a larger battery

South Korean tech giant Samsung has decided to increase battery capacity in its next-generation flagship smartphones. According to data from China's 3C regulator, the new Galaxy S27 Ultra model will move away from the traditional 5000 mAh limit that has remained unchanged for years and will feature a significantly larger battery. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

It is known that in recent years, the company's Ultra series flagships have been equipped with 5000 mAh batteries. This situation was criticized by users and technology experts, often viewed as "lagging behind market demands." New data indicates that the approach to this issue is changing.

Battery capacity and marketing metrics

According to the Ixbt.com publication, citing data from the Chinese regulator, the Galaxy S27 Ultra model will be equipped with a 5534 mAh battery. Experts note that this figure is intended for the device's technical documentation, while in marketing materials and official presentations, this number is expected to be rounded up to 5700 mAh based on marketing requirements.

Additionally, the Galaxy S27 Pro, a more compact representative of the series, has not been overlooked. Interestingly, this smaller version will receive an even larger battery than the current generation Galaxy S26 Ultra. According to the regulator's database, the Galaxy S27 Pro will be powered by a 5087 mAh battery (which may be marketed as 5200 mAh).

Fast charging capabilities

Along with the increase in battery capacity, charging speed is also of great importance to users. The 3C regulatory documents state that the charging power for both new flagship models is set to be the same.

Accordingly, the Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro models will support 60 W fast charging technology. This figure will further improve the convenience of Samsung flagships in daily use, allowing the larger batteries to be charged in a short time.

So far, Samsung has not disclosed final information regarding the official launch date and other technical specifications of these devices. However, passing through major certification bodies like 3C indicates that the smartphones are nearing the production stage.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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