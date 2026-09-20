Library hidden behind a wall for 15 years rediscovered (video)

Hundreds of books hidden behind a house wall for 15 years have been rediscovered in Syria. A man named Abu Bilal hid his valuable library behind a wall in his home in 2011 when the security situation deteriorated, in order to preserve it. Al Jazeera reported on this.

According to reports, after hiding the books, Abu Bilal built a concrete wall over them and subsequently left Syria with his family. Nearly 15 years later, upon returning home, he broke down the wall using a hammer.

Hundreds of books and magazines, religious literature, manuscripts, Quran recitation certificates, and personal documents were found from behind the wall. According to sources, despite being in an enclosed space for years, a large part of the library was preserved in good condition.

These moments were recorded on video by Abu Bilal's son, writer and activist Bilal Allun, and posted on social networks. The video captures the man breaking the wall and pulling out his books, hidden for years, one by one.

It is noted that for Abu Bilal, the library was not just a collection of books, but a valuable heritage he had cherished for years. His reunion with his books after 15 years has also sparked great interest on social media.