Bride provides first aid to two staff members who fell ill during her wedding ceremony

In the Indian state of Kerala, doctor Shirin Zubair provided first aid to two catering staff members who fell ill during her wedding ceremony, India Today reported.

As it turned out, during the wedding ceremony of Shirin Zubair and Dr. Riaz in Kannur, the health of two women working in the catering team deteriorated. One of them suffered a nosebleed, while the other experienced dizziness.

Since it was known at the ceremony that Shirin was a doctor, she was asked for help. Despite wearing her wedding dress, she temporarily paused the ceremony, checked on the women's condition, and provided them with first aid.

The woman with the nosebleed was advised to lean forward and pinch the soft part of her nose for 10–15 minutes. The woman who felt dizzy was laid down with her legs slightly elevated.

Shirin considered the incident a routine situation for herself. She stated that if someone is in need of help, one should assist them whenever possible.

A video capturing the incident spread on social media, earning Shirin Zubair numerous praises. The doctor herself mentioned that she didn't realize at the time that someone was filming her.