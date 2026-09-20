Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max flagships officially unveiled

·48·Technology
Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max flagships officially unveiled

Three days before the upcoming launch, Xiaomi has officially revealed images of its next-generation flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. According to ixbt.com, these long-awaited devices are presented in black and white housings, drawing attention with their advanced technology and unique design. The full presentation of the new flagships is scheduled for September 23 at 19:00 local time, marking another significant step for the company in the mobile market. This is reported by news source.

One of the key features of the smartphones is the secondary screen on the back panel, which has been retained and significantly expanded in functionality for the new generation. Xiaomi calls this solution a "universal rear screen." Integrated into the large camera module, this display is capable of showing not only the time, notifications, and images but also various interactive applications and widgets.

Artificial Intelligence and expanded capabilities

In the new generation of devices, Xiaomi has successfully implemented AI-driven features on the secondary screen. Specifically, the company's presentation materials demonstrated how an egg-cooking timer, water intake tracking, flashcards for learning English words, and recipe recommendations work on this rear display.

The company notes that the previous year's series rear display was very popular among users. Currently, users interact with app cards on it more than 4 million times a day, and the number of new wallpapers set daily exceeds 3.5 million.

Advanced camera and technical specifications

According to Ixbt.com, the Xiaomi 18 Pro smartphones will be equipped with a new flagship mobile platform manufactured using a 2nm process. Although the company has not disclosed exact details, it is almost certain that this refers to Qualcomm's new top-tier SoC chip. The smartphones' capabilities place special emphasis on cameras, featuring a powerful Leica system with two 200 MP sensors.

The devices will be equipped with a next-generation screen featuring Super Pixel technology and an M11 lighting system. The bezel around the display has been reduced to a record 0.99 mm. Additionally, the housing has been significantly redesigned, featuring a new metal frame with heavily rounded corners.

Battery capacity and innovative technologies

It is noteworthy that the battery capacity of the smartphones has also increased significantly compared to previous generations. The Xiaomi 18 Pro model is equipped with a special 7000 mAh Jinshajiang battery, while the more advanced Xiaomi 18 Pro Max version receives a massive 8500 mAh battery.

These modern batteries utilize technology with a silicon content of up to 32 percent. This has allowed for a significant increase in capacity without proportionally increasing the physical dimensions of the battery.

XiaomiXiaomi 18 ProSmartphoneLeicaTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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