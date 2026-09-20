"Barcelona" talent makes a new choice: A new deal agreed with him until 2030!

·38·Sport
"Barcelona" talent makes a new choice: A new deal agreed with him until 2030!

Catalan club "Barcelona" has taken an important step towards retaining young talents who represent its future and implementing its long-term strategic plans. The "Blaugrana"s' 19-year-old promising defender Xavi Espart has given his full consent to sign a new labor contract with the club. This was announced by world football's most reliable insider, well-known journalist Fabrizio Romano, on his official social media pages.

According to the new agreement, the cooperation between the parties will last until the summer of 2030, and based on the updated clauses of the contract, the young defender's salary will also be significantly increased. Although the player's current contract was intended until June 2028, the club's management decided to extend the term by another two years, taking into account his brilliant performance this season. Espart, who featured in the opening 5 matches of La Liga this season and contributed 1 goal and 2 assists despite being a defender, currently has a transfer value of 5 million euros.

So, what lies behind this swift decision by "Barcelona", will Xavi Espart become a permanent leader of the starting lineup, and was there interest in him from other European giants?

"3 goal involvements in 5 matches and a deal until 2030": Key facts

The main details regarding Xavi Espart's new contract with "Barcelona":

  • Fabrizio Romano's confirmation: The insider announced that the parties have reached a full mutual agreement and the official signing ceremony will take place soon;

  • Term until 2030: The new deal guarantees that the 19-year-old defender will remain at the Catalan club for another four years (the previous contract was until 2028);

  • Improvement of financial terms: In return for his high-level performance, it was established that Espart's salary at the club will be increased;

  • High productivity: The young defender participated in just 5 matches in La Liga this season, scoring 1 goal and providing 2 assists;

  • Transfer value: Currently, the player's market value is estimated at 5 million euros, but after the new contract, this figure is expected to multiply several times.

Xavi Espart's stats at "Barcelona" and contract details

The record of the player's new agreement and on-field results:

Indicators and criteria

Previous contract terms

New agreement terms (2026)

Validity period

Until June 2028

Until the summer of 2030

Financial status

Youth team base salary

Significantly increased salary

Current season appearances

5 matches in La Liga

Goals and assists

1 goal, 2 assists (3-point contribution)

Current transfer value

5 million euros

Position and age

Defender, 19 years old

Defender, candidate for the starting lineup

Football analysis: Experts on Xavi Espart's new deal

Conclusions of sports analysts and Spanish football experts:

  • Continuation of "La Masia" tradition: The "Barcelona" academy has produced another top talent for the main team, and securing him for the long term is a correct financial strategy for the club;

  • Modern fullback quality: Achieving 3 goal contributions in 5 matches is a rare metric for modern attacking fullbacks, demonstrating Espart's versatility;

  • Fending off potential "hunts" by other giants: By extending the contract until 2030, the club protected the player from the influence of the English Premier League or other wealthy clubs;

  • Credit of confidence: The salary increase gives the 19-year-old player additional motivation and sharply intensifies competition in the team's main defensive line.

This decision by "Barcelona" shows that the club continues to trust its youth and that Xavi Espart could become one of the strongest defenders in world football in the coming years.

Do you think 19-year-old Xavi Espart can solidify his place in "Barcelona"'s starting lineup and become a global star? Is his 1 goal and 2 assists in 5 matches no coincidence? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this good news analysis for "Barcelona" fans with all your friends and football enthusiasts!

BarcelonaXavi EspartFabrizio Romanocontract until 2030
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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