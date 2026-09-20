Harry Kane responds calmly to Lamine Yamal's comments

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Harry Kane responds calmly to Lamine Yamal's comments

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has responded diplomatically to critical comments from Barcelona talent Lamine Yamal regarding the Ballon d'Or and individual statistics. Instead of retaliating against potential barbs, the England captain chose to acknowledge the opponent's skill and emphasized his focus on his performance on the pitch. This is reported by Goal.com. reports.

The controversy began after young Spain star Lamine Yamal stated in an interview that the Ballon d'Or should not be awarded solely to a player who has scored 80 goals, but should go to the best overall player on the planet. This remark was widely interpreted as a direct dig at Bayern striker Harry Kane, who has posted high numbers throughout the season.

According to ixbt.com, Harry Kane is one of the main contenders for the prestigious award, following his incredible 2025-26 season, including 73 goals across all competitions for club and country. The English striker addressed the controversial comments after scoring his 100th Bundesliga goal.

Kane's diplomacy and the sharp response from Bayern's management

Bayern won 7-0 against Union Berlin, and after the match, Harry Kane chose not to escalate Yamal's words. The English player showed composure in his interview: "I don't know in what sense he said that. Yamal is a fantastic player. He has had a great season, just like others."

The experienced striker also noted that the race for the award is not over and there are many contenders. He mentioned that players like Kylian Mbappe, Rodri, and his teammate Michael Olise are also in strong contention. "Everyone has the right to express their opinion as they wish. It's not up to me," he added.

However, the Munich club's management was not as calm as the player and reacted more sharply to the situation. Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl spoke out against the young Catalan player's statement, saying: "The best players are those who don't need special campaigns."

Michael Olise's potential

In his remarks, Max Eberl also supported another of the club's attacking players, praising his potential. The club's management believes that other team leaders also deserve the highest recognition.

"For me, Michael Olise is also a contender for the Ballon d'Or. He is one of the best players in the world," Max Eberl said in response to the Barcelona representative's words.

In conclusion, Harry Kane showed that he is not a self-centered star and that he focuses only on the game on the pitch. Such debates surrounding individual awards intensify the fierce competition in the football world and increase fan interest.

Harry KaneLamine YamalBallon d'OrBayern MunichFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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