Honor X9e Pro: 11,000 mAh battery and IP69K protection

·4·Technology
Honor X9e Pro: 11,000 mAh battery and IP69K protection

A well-known technology brand has revealed the design and key features of its new Honor X9e Pro smartphone ahead of its official launch. According to ixbt.com, this device is set to attract market attention with its massive battery and ultra-durable body. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

According to the manufacturer, the new gadget will be available in four attractive colors. Customers will be able to choose from Dawn Gold, Midnight Black, Reddish Brown, and Royal Purple.

Durability and water protection

One of the most notable features of the smartphone is its ability to withstand extreme conditions. The company confirmed that the device has high-level water and dust protection, supporting IP68, IP69, and IP69K standards. Even hot water immersion tests show that the hardware is ready for heavy-duty operating conditions.

The body also features reinforced protection against drops. The rear panel houses a dual-module camera block, with the main sensor offering 108 MP resolution. The technical specifications of the second auxiliary sensor remain a secret for now.

Display and massive power source

Another impressive feature of the device is its screen. According to insiders and company information, the display's peak brightness is expected to reach 10,000 nits, ensuring perfect visibility even in direct sunlight.

The heart of the Honor X9e Pro is undoubtedly its massive 11,000 mAh battery. For fast charging, 80 W wired charging technology is provided. Additionally, there is a 27 W reverse charging function to charge other gadgets.

All remaining details about the smartphone, including the CPU model, memory capacity, screen parameters, and price, will be fully revealed at the official presentation on September 24 of this year.

HonorHonor X9e ProSmartphoneTechnologyAndroid
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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