Man who found his nanny after 38 years of searching gives her a car and 10 million francs

Foreign media reported that a Frenchman spent 38 years searching for and finally found the nanny who cared for him in Côte d'Ivoire during his childhood.

According to reports, the man's father had been in Côte d'Ivoire for work several years ago. During that time, a woman named Aisha looked after his young son and cared for him with affection.

Later, the family returned to France and contact between them was lost. However, the man never forgot the woman who cared for him in his childhood over the years. 38 years later, he managed to find his nanny.

Reports state that he traveled to Côte d'Ivoire and met with Aisha. As a token of gratitude, he gave her 10 million CFA francs, gifted her a new car, and ensured she receives a monthly allowance for the rest of her life.

It is reported that Aisha plans to use a portion of these funds to renovate her house and pay for her grandchildren's education.