Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max smartphones to be unveiled on September 23

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has officially announced that it will hold its traditional major launch event on September 23 of this year. During this event, the company will unveil its next-generation flagships—the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max smartphones—which are being hailed as one of the biggest upgrades in the company's history. According to ixbt.com, these devices are expected to usher in a new era in the mobile industry. This is reported by news source.

Company representatives stated that the main technical specifications of the new models, particularly the CPU, camera capabilities, and display quality, will be at the same level. The primary differences between the devices will be limited to battery capacity and dimensions. For the first time in mobile technology history, the smartphones will be equipped with the latest CPU manufactured using an advanced 2nm process and based on GAA architecture.

Advanced performance and camera system

While Xiaomi is keeping the exact name of the new chipset a secret for now, insider information suggests that the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 platform is expected to be chosen as the heart of the device. This will provide unprecedented speed for mobile gaming and AI tasks.

For photographers and videographers, the optical capabilities of the device are particularly noteworthy. The smartphones will feature two large 200 MP sensors created in collaboration with Leica experts. One will serve as the main large matrix, while the other will function as a high-quality periscopic telephoto lens.

Display and record-breaking autonomy

The front panel of the device is also rich in significant updates. It utilizes the new generation Super Pixel technology with an M11 light-emitting system. The manufacturer claims that the new green material significantly increases brightness levels while reducing energy consumption. Additionally, the bezel thickness around the screen is only 0.99 mm.

The battery capacity indicators of the smartphones have set a real record. Thanks to the new generation GSR VIII battery with 32% silicon content, the Xiaomi 18 Pro model will be equipped with a 7000 mAh battery, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max version will feature an absolute record-breaker in the series' history—an 8500 mAh battery.

The devices will run on the brand-new Xiaomi Hyper OS4 operating system out of the box. Furthermore, the additional universal screen located on the back panel is expected to have more practical and smart functions. Along with these flagships, a number of other new products will also be showcased at the presentation on September 23.