First images of the new Asus Googlebook laptop leaked

·2·Technology
First images of the new Asus Googlebook laptop leaked

According to Ixbt.com, images of the unannounced Asus Googlebook laptop have been leaked online. This device is expected to be one of the first representatives of a new class of laptops being introduced by Google, with its presentation likely to take place in the coming hours. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

According to the source, pre-orders for the device are scheduled to begin tomorrow. It is reported that this new class of devices will run on a significantly redesigned Android OS, which features deep integration of AI technologies, unlike standard operating systems.

Design and interface capabilities

Although the leaked images do not provide a full picture of the device's technical specifications, they allow for the identification of some key design aspects. In particular, the Asus Googlebook features a very thin wedge-shaped chassis, and its appearance fully meets the demands of modern users.

The laptop chassis also features two USB-A ports, an HDMI output, and two modern USB-C connectors. The lid of the device includes a special branded LED strip, which is expected to be characteristic of all Googlebook models. Additionally, a very large touchpad, which enhances ease of use, draws attention.

Price and technical platform prospects

So far, Asus has not provided official information regarding the exact technical parameters and price of its new product. However, recent leaks regarding a similar device from the Lenovo brand suggest that such laptops will not be particularly cheap.

In particular, these gadgets are expected to be based on the next-generation Intel Panther Lake processors. This will ensure high performance and advanced computing power for the devices, as well as enable fast execution of AI tasks.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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