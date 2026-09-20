«Lugano» wins 4:0 away with an assist from Karimov: Swiss leaders show no signs of stopping (video)

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«Lugano» wins 4:0 away with an assist from Karimov: Swiss leaders show no signs of stopping (video)

In the 9th round of the Swiss Super League, the sole leaders «Lugano» secured a crushing and confident away victory over «Lausanne». The match, held at the Stade de la Tuilière, was marked by the visitors' absolute dominance and ended in a resounding 4:0 success. Uzbekistan fans were most delighted by national team defender Behruz Karimov, who started in «Lugano»'s line-up, played for 72 minutes, and provided an assist, making a significant contribution to his team's victory.

«Lugano» wins 4:0 away with an assist from Karimov: Swiss leaders show no signs of stopping (video)

Forward Delcroix became the hero of the match by scoring a hat-trick with three goals, while another ball was scored into their own net by the hosts' defender Sow. Following this victory, «Lugano» brought their points tally to 25, further strengthening their sole leadership in the standings and pulling 6 points ahead of their main pursuers, 2nd-placed «Young Boys»; «Lausanne», with 6 points, remained at the very bottom of the table.

Well, will Behruz Karimov's confident play in Switzerland accelerate his move to Europe's top leagues, and can «Lugano» celebrate the Swiss championship title this season?

«Delcroix's hat-trick and Karimov's assist»: Match chronicle

Key highlights of the match at the Stade de la Tuilière:

  • Delcroix's penalty and goal festival: The forward successfully converted an 11-meter penalty in the 35th minute to open the scoring, and found the net twice more in the 48th and 52nd minutes to complete a hat-trick;

  • Effective performance from Behruz Karimov: The Uzbek defender played actively for 72 minutes, delivered an assist to his teammate, and received high ratings;

  • Hosts' own goal: In the 61st minute, «Lausanne» defender Sow turned the ball into his own net, making the score 4:0;

  • Tactical substitution in the squad: In the 72nd minute, the coaches substituted Karimov and Bislimi, bringing on Marquez and Khedhouri in their places;

  • 6-point lead in the standings: After 9 rounds, «Lugano» amassed 25 points, moving a safe distance away from «Young Boys» (19 points).

Swiss Super League Round 9: «Lausanne» — «Lugano» match sheet

Comparison of match statistics and standings position:

Indicators and criteria

«Lausanne» (Home)

«Lugano» (Away)

Final score

0

4

Goalscorers

Delcroix 35 (pen.), 48, 52; Sow 61 (own goal)

Behruz Karimov's performance

Starting line-up, 72 minutes, 1 assist

Points accumulated

6 points

25 points (Sole leaders)

Position in standings

Last place (12th position)

1st place (+6 points ahead of pursuer)

Rotation time

Tactical substitutions

Marquez replaced Karimov in the 72nd minute

Football analysis: Experts on Karimov and «Lugano»

Key conclusions from European football experts and sports analysts:

  • Behruz Karimov's steady growth: The young defender's regular appearances in the starting line-up in the European championship and his attacking efficiency (assist) demonstrate his high potential;

  • Great achievement for the national team: Ahead of the crucial matches in September-October against Iran, Syria, and South Korea, Karimov's top form provides a solid foundation for the national team coaching staff;

  • «Lugano»'s championship potential: Leaving a permanent grand club like «Young Boys» 6 points behind and scoring 4 goals away from home proves that the team is the main contender for the title this season;

  • Balanced play: Despite playing away, keeping a clean sheet and leaving virtually no chances for the opponent demonstrates «Lugano»'s strong tactical discipline.

Behruz Karimov's stellar performance on Swiss pitches has become yet another vivid proof that Uzbek legionnaires are making their voices heard on European arenas.

In your opinion, will Behruz Karimov become a Swiss champion with «Lugano» and subsequently move to a Europe's top 5 league? Can Karimov solidify his place in the starting line-up for the national team's upcoming matches? Leave your thoughts and analysis in the comments and share this important success of Uzbek football with all sports fans and friends!

LuganoBehruz KarimovSwiss Super LeagueLausanne
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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