iPhone 18 Pro sales in China exceed previous generation

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iPhone 18 Pro sales in China exceed previous generation

Sales of Apple's latest flagships, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, have officially begun in the Chinese market. According to initial first-day results, these devices have generated high interest among consumers, significantly outperforming last year's figures. This marks an important step for the company's position in the Asian market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, a total of 322,800 units of the new generation smartphones were sold in China on the very first day of sales. This figure is approximately 30 percent higher than the result for the same period of the iPhone 17 Pro series introduced last year.

Demand by model

Analyses showed that the device with the larger screen and capabilities became the preferred choice among buyers. Specifically, 55.5 percent of all devices sold accounted for the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

The remaining 44.5 percent share belonged to the base Pro model. In absolute numbers, approximately 179,000 units of the iPhone 18 Pro Max and 144,000 units of the iPhone 18 Pro found their owners on the first day.

Pricing policy and launch details

As a reminder, Apple announced its new flagship smartphones on September 10 of this year. In the Chinese market, these devices are sold in the high-end price segment.

Specifically, the starting price for the iPhone 18 Pro smartphone in the country begins at 10,000 yuan (approximately 1,495 USD). For the larger version, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, buyers have to pay at least 11,000 yuan (approximately 1,645 USD).

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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