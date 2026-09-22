Couple who left their daughter with a nanny for 13 years stripped of parental rights

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Couple who left their daughter with a nanny for 13 years stripped of parental rights

In China's Shanxi province, a couple who left their daughter in the care of a nanny for 13 years has been stripped of their parental rights by a court ruling. The woman who raised the girl for years has been appointed as her official guardian. This was reported by Wccdaily.

The girl was born in 2012. Shortly after, her parents hired a nanny named Zhang to look after the child. In 2014, the couple stated they could not raise the girl themselves and asked the nanny to take her to her home in Shanxi temporarily.

However, as time passed, attempts to return the child to their care were unsuccessful. The nanny tried to take the girl to her parents several times, but they refused to accept her.

According to court documents, the parents sent money for the girl's expenses periodically until 2017. Then, these payments stopped completely. At the same time, they stopped showing interest in the girl's life and upbringing.

The girl was left without official documents

Because the child's care was not officially formalized by the parents, the girl could not register her residence for 13 years.

This situation also affected her education and other social rights. Without official status, the girl remained in school without social insurance. As a result, she could not complete certain official procedures required to take entrance exams for higher grades.

As the problem deepened, the nanny appealed to the prosecutor's office. Her claim was supported, and the case reached the court.

The court also took the child's wishes into account

During the court proceedings, it was determined that the girl had lived with Zhang for many years, considered her family as her own, and wished to remain in that home.

Following this, the court issued a decision to deprive the biological parents of their parental rights. The nanny who had cared for the girl for years was appointed as her official guardian.

After the decision, local authorities also assisted in formalizing the necessary documents for the child and restoring her legal status.

In addition, the father and mother who abandoned their daughter were held accountable. They were sentenced to six months of probationary supervision .

Thus, the girl who was raised by the nanny for 13 years will now remain under her official guardianship.

ZhangShanxi ProvinceWccdailyBiological Parental RightsChild Abandonment
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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