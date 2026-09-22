Red-lipped batfish: it doesn't swim on the seabed, it 'walks'

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Red-lipped batfish: it doesn't swim on the seabed, it 'walks'

The rosy-lipped batfish, which attracts attention with its strange appearance, namely Ogcocephalus porrectus has one of the most distinctive features: a reddish-red mouth that resembles human lips. It is usually small, and according to FishBase, its maximum recorded length is 13.9 centimeters. Its lifespan is currently unknown.

However, the most interesting aspect of this fish is not its appearance, but its method of movement. The rosy-lipped batfish is not adapted for active long-distance swimming. It uses its pectoral and pelvic fins like legs, "walking" along the seabed.

This species is found in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, mainly around Cocos Island near Costa Rica. It lives on the seabed, usually at depths of 35–150 meters.

A red-lipped batfish standing on the sandy seabed.

On the head of the fish, there is a special structure called the illicium that helps attract prey. It acts as a unique "fishing rod," helping to lure small prey close to the fish.

Because of its red lips and leg-like fins, this unusual fish has gained attention as one of the most bizarre creatures in the marine world.

A red-lipped batfish shown from various angles.
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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