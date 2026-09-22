Cargo ship collides with fishing vessel in Singapore Strait

·70·World
Cargo ship collides with fishing vessel in Singapore Strait

On September 17, the Panama-flagged cargo ship First Margaux collided with the Chinese fishing vessel Luqing Yuanyu 108 in the Singapore Strait. The incident occurred while the vessels were heading west towards the Strait of Malacca, as reported by Baird Maritime.

According to reports, the 229-meter-long First Margaux was traveling faster than the fishing boat and struck the rear starboard side of the Luqing Yuanyu 108 while attempting to overtake it. As a result of the collision, the smaller vessel tilted significantly and began taking on water.

Despite this, the Luqing Yuanyu 108 remained afloat and was able to proceed under its own power to a nearby port. No casualties or injuries among the crews of either vessel have been reported so far.

Footage of the incident shows the fishing crew reacting with alarm during the collision as water entered the lower part of the vessel.

The exact cause of the collision and the liability of the parties involved have not yet been officially determined.

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Charos
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