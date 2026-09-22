Pig DNA found in sausage sold as "Halal" in Tatarstan

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Pig DNA found in sausage sold as "Halal" in Tatarstan

In Tatarstan, A boiled sausage sold with a "Halal" label was subjected to laboratory testing, which revealed unexpected traces of animal DNA. The product is said to have been manufactured at the Yelabuga Meat and Canning Plant.

The sample of "beef" boiled sausage tested positive for DNA belonging to pigs, turkeys, and horses.

Interestingly, none of the identified animals were listed on the product label.

The biggest question remains how pig DNA was found in a product sold as "Halal." So far, it has not been officially determined how these animal DNA traces ended up in the sausage.

Experts point to the use of the same equipment for different products during the manufacturing process or insufficient adherence to sanitary requirements as potential reasons for this situation.

The animal species identified in the sausage were not listed on the product label. Consequently, the laboratory results have raised further questions regarding the product's composition and labeling.

For now, no final conclusion has been reached regarding how the DNA entered the product or who is responsible for it.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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