A video message that brought Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov to tears (video)

Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov was a guest on the "Do'stlar davrasida" program of the Culture and Enlightenment TV channel. During the show, an unexpected video message was broadcast.

A video message from the teacher who taught him literature at school was sent to Nazarbekov during the program. The sincere words and memories of his teacher deeply moved the minister.

Ozodbek Nazarbekov shed tears after his teacher's message.

During the sincere message, memories related to school years and the teacher-student relationship were mentioned. These moments turned out to be very touching for Nazarbekov as well.

The teacher's words touched the heart of the artist and minister, becoming one of the most emotional moments of the show.