24/7 Nightlife: Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspects new gastronomic tourism street (video)

·46·Uzbekistan
24/7 Nightlife: Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspects new gastronomic tourism street (video)

Another sensational project has been launched in the tourism and service infrastructure of the city of Andijan: a modern gastronomic tourist center operating round-the-clock (24/7) with unrivaled appeal has been established in the city center. During his visit to the Andijan region, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally familiarized himself with this newly organized gastronomic tourism street in the Urikzor mahalla of the city. Covering Mashrab and Sarikuy streets, this major project with a total length of 1.2 kilometers amounts to 18 billion sums. Of this amount, 8 billion sums were allocated from the state budget for roads and engineering infrastructure, while 10 billion sums were invested directly by proactive local entrepreneurs.

24/7 Nightlife: Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspects new gastronomic tourism street (video)

As a result, wide safe lanes for pedestrians and cyclists, musical fountains, selfie areas, a bright nighttime illumination system, sports and children's eco-playgrounds were created in the area. Most importantly, 30 entrepreneurs across 35 retail and catering facilities on this street provide continuous nighttime service, with the capacity to welcome more than 10,000 residents and foreign tourists daily. The head of our state took a walking tour along the new street, holding sincere conversations with entrepreneurs and city residents out for a stroll.

So, how will this 18 billion sum project transform Andijan's night economy, how much revenue will gastronomic streets bring to entrepreneurs, and why is this practice being introduced in all regional centers?

24/7 Nightlife: Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspects new gastronomic tourism street (video)

"1.2 km walkway, 24/7 regime and 10 thousand tourists daily": 5 key points of the gastronomic street

The most important figures and facts about the street in the Urikzor mahalla inspected by Shavkat Mirziyoyev:

  • 1.2-kilometer modern promenade: Mashrab and Sarikuy streets have been fully renovated and adapted for pedestrians, bicycles, and family recreation;

  • 18 billion sum public-private partnership: 8 billion sums from the budget and 10 billion sums of investments by entrepreneurs were attracted to the project;

  • 24/7 continuous night economy: 30 business entities operate round-the-clock across 35 retail and service points on the street;

  • 100 new permanent jobs: Due to the expansion of the service sector, 100 new profitable jobs were opened for local youth and residents;

  • Daily capacity of 10 thousand guests: The infrastructure receives more than 10,000 city residents and tourists daily, creating a gastronomic sensation.

24/7 Nightlife: Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspects new gastronomic tourism street (video)

Urban planning and tourism: Comparison of the condition of an ordinary street and the new gastronomic promenade

Analysis of engineering and service renovations implemented in the Urikzor mahalla:

Indicators and parameters

Condition before the project

Newly established gastronomic street

Operating mode and night activity

Life stopped after 20:00

Continuous night service and dining in 24/7 mode

Ease of movement

Traffic congestion, narrow walkways

1.2 km pedestrian and safe bicycle lane system

Investment volume and composition

Small scattered retail outlets

18 billion sums (8 billion state + 10 billion private business)

Attracted entrepreneurs and facilities

Limited individual shops

35 retail outlets and 30 specialized business entities

Employment and jobs

Seasonal and few workers

100 permanent high-service jobs

Daily tourist and visitor flow

Several hundred passersby a day

Capacity of over 10,000 residents and foreign tourists daily

Landscape and cultural environment

Standard street lights

Fountains, selfie zones, children's eco-playgrounds, sports area

24/7 Nightlife: Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspects new gastronomic tourism street (video)

Urbanism and economic expertise: Why are gastronomic streets boosting the night economy?

Conclusions of urbanists, tourism experts, and financiers:

  • The "night economy" phenomenon: City economies should not be limited only to daytime working hours; 24/7 format streets double trade and service turnover and sharply increase budget revenues;

  • Pedestrian zone and "street trade" appeal: People spend more time and make more purchases on streets with restricted car traffic or adapted for pedestrians; fountains, selfie areas, and children's eco-playgrounds elevate the culture of family recreation to a new level;

  • Ideal partnership between state and business: The fact that 10 billion out of 18 billion sums were invested by entrepreneurs shows that businesses are confidently investing in the infrastructure created by the state (lighting, walkways, communications);

  • Andijan brand and gastronomic tourism flow: Andijan cuisine, somsa, and national dishes are already famous throughout the republic; presenting this national wealth in a modern 24/7 street format will increase the flow of tourists coming from neighboring valley regions, Tashkent, and abroad by several times.

24/7 Nightlife: Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspects new gastronomic tourism street (video)

Shavkat Mirziyoyev's walk and sincere dialogue with citizens in the Urikzor mahalla once again demonstrated that modern urban planning and creating a comfortable living environment for people in the city of Andijan are the main criteria of reforms.

Do you think this 1.2-kilometer 24/7 gastronomic street in Andijan can become the city's busiest and most popular tourist center? Personally, what dishes and services would you like to see more of on such streets? Leave your feedback in the comments and share this article dedicated to these wonderful changes in our city with all Andijan residents and travel enthusiasts!

Andijan gastronomic streetShavkat MirziyoyevUrikzor mahalla24/7 night economy
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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