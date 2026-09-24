Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships reach a new level in memory and speed

·34·Technology
Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships reach a new level in memory and speed

The initial memory configurations and technical specifications for the next-generation Samsung Galaxy S27 flagship series have been leaked online. According to information shared by an insider named Tarun Vats, citing a source known as yeux1122, the new smartphone series will undergo significant changes not only in capacity but also in memory speed. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

These leaked details have sparked great interest in the tech world, as Samsung pays special attention to increasing the performance of its flagships every year. The new generation of devices is expected to further intensify the competitive environment in the mobile market.

Memory types and capacities by model

According to the data, the base Galaxy S27 model will be offered with 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage. Similarly, the Galaxy S27+ is expected to launch with 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of flash storage options.

The Galaxy S27 Pro model, expected to join the lineup, will be equipped with 12 GB of RAM, with its maximum internal storage capacity potentially reaching 1 TB. Previously, another insider, WalleGalaxy, had shared similar information.

Galaxy S27 Ultra — the most advanced representative of the series

The most powerful member of the family, the Galaxy S27 Ultra, offers the widest range of memory options. Specifically, this flagship will be released with 12 GB of RAM combined with 256 or 512 GB of storage, as well as a top-tier modification featuring 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of capacity.

Experts note that equipping only the Ultra version with 16 GB of RAM is an important step aimed at the most demanding users and mobile gaming enthusiasts.

New generation LPDDR6 and UFS 5.1 memory

According to Ixbt.com, beyond memory capacity, the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra models will transition to fundamentally new technologies. These smartphones will be equipped with LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.1 flash storage, ensuring faster performance.

It is worth noting that the insider under the pseudonym yeux1122 has previously accurately reported details such as iPhone Air specifications, information about the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, and the RAM capacity of the iPhone 16 series, which is why their current reports are considered highly reliable.

SamsungGalaxy S27SmartphoneTechnologyLPDDR6
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi 18 Fold will be the world's first to feature next-gen LPDDR6 memoryXiaomi 18 Fold will be the world's first to feature next-gen LPDDR6 memory29 August 10:52Samsung to Radically Upgrade Galaxy S27 Flagship Screens After Three-Year HiatusSamsung to Radically Upgrade Galaxy S27 Flagship Screens After Three-Year Hiatus13 September 14:28Xiaomi unveils the world's first Xiaomi 18 Fold smartphone with Xring O3 chip and LPDDR6 memoryXiaomi unveils the world's first Xiaomi 18 Fold smartphone with Xring O3 chip and LPDDR6 memory7 September 18:26Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealedCharging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed5 September 14:50Charging speeds for Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealedCharging speeds for Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed2 September 10:20Initial renders and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S27 flagship revealedInitial renders and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S27 flagship revealed26 August 20:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test