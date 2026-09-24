Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships reach a new level in memory and speed

The initial memory configurations and technical specifications for the next-generation Samsung Galaxy S27 flagship series have been leaked online. According to information shared by an insider named Tarun Vats, citing a source known as yeux1122, the new smartphone series will undergo significant changes not only in capacity but also in memory speed. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

These leaked details have sparked great interest in the tech world, as Samsung pays special attention to increasing the performance of its flagships every year. The new generation of devices is expected to further intensify the competitive environment in the mobile market.

Memory types and capacities by model

According to the data, the base Galaxy S27 model will be offered with 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage. Similarly, the Galaxy S27+ is expected to launch with 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of flash storage options.

The Galaxy S27 Pro model, expected to join the lineup, will be equipped with 12 GB of RAM, with its maximum internal storage capacity potentially reaching 1 TB. Previously, another insider, WalleGalaxy, had shared similar information.

Galaxy S27 Ultra — the most advanced representative of the series

The most powerful member of the family, the Galaxy S27 Ultra, offers the widest range of memory options. Specifically, this flagship will be released with 12 GB of RAM combined with 256 or 512 GB of storage, as well as a top-tier modification featuring 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of capacity.

Experts note that equipping only the Ultra version with 16 GB of RAM is an important step aimed at the most demanding users and mobile gaming enthusiasts.

New generation LPDDR6 and UFS 5.1 memory

According to Ixbt.com, beyond memory capacity, the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra models will transition to fundamentally new technologies. These smartphones will be equipped with LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.1 flash storage, ensuring faster performance.

It is worth noting that the insider under the pseudonym yeux1122 has previously accurately reported details such as iPhone Air specifications, information about the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, and the RAM capacity of the iPhone 16 series, which is why their current reports are considered highly reliable.