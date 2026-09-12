“I am ready to meet Putin at the G20 summit!”: Zelensky makes a sensational statement

As the world community closely watches the complex diplomatic maneuvers surrounding the war in Ukraine, an unexpected and sharp geopolitical signal has come from official Kyiv. In an exclusive interview with Deutsche Welle (DW) at a military base in North Bay, Canada, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that at the planned G20 summit in Miami, USA, Russian President Vladimir Putin he is ready to meet face-to-face.

If the Russian leader attends the summit, it could be the first direct meeting between the two heads of state since the start of military operations in February 2022. Claiming that Kyiv is currently in a strong negotiating position, Zelensky noted that concrete results are more important than mere talk. However, the Kremlin responded unexpectedly to this proposal. So, what does Zelensky expect from the Miami summit, and how did Moscow respond to this initiative?

“Not words, but only results matter!”: Details of the North Bay interview

Speaking at a military facility in Canada, Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his position on his readiness for negotiations as follows:

“We must meet”: “Yes, of course. We must go. We must meet, talk, and make decisions,” the Ukrainian leader confirmed his readiness to participate in the G20 summit in Miami;

The content of the dialogue is secondary: Zelensky put forward a highly pragmatic approach: “It’s not about words. It doesn’t matter what I want to say to him or what he wants to say to me. Only the result matters. That’s it,” he stated;

“Our position on the battlefield is strong”: The Ukrainian president emphasized that today the country is significantly stronger on the battlefield than it was last year, and therefore he believes there is an opportunity to sit at the negotiating table from a position of strength;

The possibility of the first face-to-face meeting since 2022: DW recalls that the two heads of state have not met in person since the war began, and if such a meeting were to take place, it could be a turning point in global politics.

Kremlin's response: Will Putin go to Miami?

Against the backdrop of this call from Kyiv, official Russian circles assessed the events with restraint:

The issue has not been discussed yet: Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov stated that the question of whether Vladimir Putin will attend the G20 summit in the USA has not even been discussed on the agenda yet;

Uncertainty in the Kremlin: Moscow has not made a final decision regarding the level of the delegation to be sent to the summit or the president's personal participation;

Diplomatic complexity: International sanctions and the cold relations with Washington raise serious logistical and political questions about Putin's trip to US territory.

G20 stage: A real opportunity for peace talks or a political maneuver?

Zelensky's this statement is being interpreted in various ways in international political circles:

Initiative before Western allies: Through this statement, Kyiv may be trying to take the diplomatic initiative by showing its readiness for peace and dialogue;

Result-oriented pragmatism: In a situation where both sides have been ignoring each other's statements, the formula of “abandoning talk and making decisions only for results” is being presented as the only way to compromise;

Summit pressure: The G20 meeting in the USA will bring together the world's most powerful leaders, which will certainly increase international pressure on the parties to the conflict.

Whether the Miami summit can actually bring the two presidents into one room or whether it will remain just a diplomatic test will be the main topic of the world press in the coming weeks.

How likely do you think it is that Zelensky and Putin will meet face-to-face at the G20 summit in Miami and reach a final result on ending the war? Which side do you think has a stronger position in the negotiations today? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the unexpected turn in world politics with all analysis enthusiasts!