US Conducts Flight Test of New W93 Thermonuclear Warhead

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US Conducts Flight Test of New W93 Thermonuclear Warhead

At a time when global geopolitical tensions and the arms race are reaching new heights, the United States has practically tested its most advanced strategic weapon developed after a hiatus of nearly forty years. According to the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) of the US, Washington has successfully completed the first flight test of the casing for the new-generation W93 thermonuclear warhead. The test flight was carried out using an Atrax meteorological sounding rocket, aimed at measuring the aerodynamic loads exerted on the warhead shell during atmospheric re-entry.

The acquired scientific and technical metrics will be utilized at Sandia National Laboratories in designing the high-precision, non-nuclear components of the W93 warhead. Notably, the W93 is the first thermonuclear warhead to be developed from scratch by the US in almost 40 years. This classified program has been actively underway since May 2022 at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. Set to enter serial production in the mid-2030s, this formidable weapon is designed to equip intercontinental ballistic missiles aboard the US Navy's new-generation "Columbia"-class strategic nuclear submarines.

So, how will this test by Washington alter the nuclear deterrence doctrine, how will Russia and China respond to this step, and what force will the strategic submarine fleet become in the 2030s?

"A 40-Year Hiatus, Atrax Test, and Columbia Subs": 5 Key Points of the W93 Project

Key facts regarding the modernization of the US nuclear arsenal:

  • First New Thermonuclear Warhead in 40 Years: The W93 warhead is the first thermonuclear weapon created completely from scratch in the US over the past four decades, rather than through the modernization of legacy warheads;

  • Flight Test on Atrax Rocket: The tests were conducted to determine how well the warhead casing withstands extreme pressure and aerodynamic loads during atmospheric re-entry;

  • Sandia and Los Alamos Centers: Design work has been ongoing at the Los Alamos Laboratory since 2022, while the Sandia center is developing the warhead's non-nuclear mechanisms;

  • Serial Production in Mid-2030s: Mass deliveries of the warheads to the military are scheduled to begin in the mid-2030s;

  • "Columbia"-Class Submarines: W93 warheads will be deployed on intercontinental ballistic missiles aboard state-of-the-art strategic nuclear submarines operating covertly in the ocean depths.

US Nuclear Armament Program: Specifications of the W93 Thermonuclear Warhead

Comparison of the new warhead project and its technical-strategic features:

Indicators and Parameters

W93 Thermonuclear Warhead Details

Weapon Type and Category

New-generation strategic thermonuclear warhead

Historical Significance

The first new nuclear warhead created in the US in nearly 40 years

Conducted Flight Test

Aerodynamic load on the casing tested via Atrax sounding rocket

Developing Centers

Los Alamos National Laboratory (New Mexico) and Sandia Center

Program Start Date

Intensively pursued since May 2022

Serial Production Timeline

Mid-2030s

Main Delivery Platform

State-of-the-art strategic nuclear submarines ("Columbia" class, ICBMs)

Military Strategy and Nuclear Safety Expertise: Why Does This Event Escalate the Global Situation?

Conclusions of international security experts and military analysts:

  • Modernizing the Naval Leg of the "Nuclear Triad": Submarines are considered the safest and most covert strike platform in the US defense doctrine; the creation of the W93 to replace Cold War-era Trident systems and obsolete W76/W88 warheads aims to guarantee maritime nuclear supremacy well into the second half of the 21st century;

  • The Hypersonic Re-entry Challenge: Testing the warhead shell via the Atrax rocket ensures maximum heat and pressure resistance as the warhead penetrates adversary air and missile defense (ABM) systems;

  • Erosion of International Nuclear Accords: With New START treaties effectively suspended, Washington's initiation of testing a new thermonuclear warhead will prompt Moscow and Beijing to aggressively supplement their own nuclear arsenals with new-generation weaponry;

  • Interoperability of "Columbia" Subs: W93 warheads could potentially be made compatible with the United Kingdom's new-generation "Dreadnought" nuclear submarines, further strengthening the strategic naval alliance between Washington and London.

This US test confirms that the era of technical pauses in the arms race has ended and that superpowers have stepped into a new nuclear age.

In your opinion, to what extent does the creation and testing of the new W93 thermonuclear warhead by the US after a nearly 40-year hiatus increase the risk of a new nuclear war in the world? What do you think the response measures from Russia and China will be? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this crucial analysis on the fate of global security with all your friends!

W93 thermonuclear warheadAtrax rocketColumbia classSandia National Laboratories
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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