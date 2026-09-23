Olympiad leader Uzbekistan against China for 1st place: All pairings of the 7th round

The 46th World Chess Olympiad, hosted by the ancient and ever-youthful city of Samarkand, is entering its most intense, climactic phase. Today's 7th-round matches are expected to determine not only the situation in the tournament table but also the main favorite in the race for the championship. The Uzbekistan men's national team, leading the competition with confidence, faces a "final-worthy" showdown today: our grandmasters will play against their main pursuer in second place — the powerful Chinese national team.

In this match, our representatives playing with white pieces on the 1st board will provide an additional strategic advantage. Other teams representing the host nation also face serious tests: the Uzbekistan-2 team will play against France, one of Europe's strongest teams, and Uzbekistan-3 will face South Africa. In the women's tournament, the Uzbekistan girls will test their strength against Slovenia, the second team against neighboring Tajikistan, and the third team against Peruvian chess players.

So, will our boys be able to break through the Great Wall of China in the intense 7th round in Samarkand, consolidate their sole lead, how will the forces be distributed in the clashes between world grandmasters, and how is the road to gold medals progressing?

"Battle for Gold, the French Test, and the Brothers' Derby": 5 key points of the 7th round

The hottest events of the 7th round of the Samarkand Olympiad:

The central battle of the Olympiad: A super-match will take place between the competition leader Uzbekistan and 2nd-placed China to decide the 1st place;

Advantage of white pieces: The Uzbekistan national team will play with white pieces on the 1st board, which allows for seizing the initiative in the opening;

A tough opponent for the Uzbekistan-2 team: Our second team, consisting of young talents, will play against France, considered part of the chess elite;

An important round for the women's team: While our first team must pass the test of Slovenia, Uzbekistan-2 will face Tajikistan in a Central Asian derby;

Clash of world grandmasters: The 7th round will also feature Armenia vs. USA, England vs. India (men's), as well as China vs. Kazakhstan and Germany vs. India (women's) matches.

World Chess Olympiad: Full pairings of the 7th round

Distribution of the main matches in Samarkand:

Category Team White Team Black Importance and intrigue of the match Men (Top match) UZBEKISTAN CHINA Gold battle between 1st and 2nd places Men UZBEKISTAN-2 FRANCE Youth's exam against a European grand Men UZBEKISTAN-3 SOUTH AFRICA A good opportunity to collect points Men (Others) Armenia England Germany Serbia USA India Turkey Kazakhstan Strong competition in the medal race Women UZBEKISTAN SLOVENIA Match to climb to higher positions Women UZBEKISTAN-2 TAJIKISTAN Principled Central Asian confrontation Women UZBEKISTAN-3 PERU Struggle for international experience and points Women (Others) China Germany Poland Kazakhstan India Georgia Battle of leaders and the elite of women's chess

Chess and tactical expertise: Where will the fate of the Uzbekistan — China match be decided?

Conclusions of international grandmasters and chess analysts:

Principled duel on the 1st board: Having white pieces on Uzbekistan's leading board allows for applying pressure on the opponent from the very first moves; maintaining the initiative and not losing on the 1st board in games against China is key for team morale;

China's classic consistency: The Chinese national team usually has a lineup that is very cool-headed, plays flawlessly in defensive positions, and waits for tactical mistakes; our boys' dynamic and attacking playing style must be the decisive weapon to break through the Chinese positional barriers;

Strategic role of the lower boards (3rd and 4th boards): In such super-matches, the 1st and 2nd boards can often end in a draw; therefore, the fate of the team victory is often decided in the intense battles on the 3rd and 4th boards;

Psychological pressure and Samarkand fans: The responsibility on our national team, which is leading at home, is high, but the direct support of local fans will give our boys extra strength and courage.

The 7th round in Samarkand could pave the way for a new great victory for Uzbek chess in the history of the World Chess Olympiad.

In your opinion, will the Uzbekistan men's national team be able to defeat China in today's match and further strengthen their path to the championship? Which board's game do you think will decide the fate of the match? Leave your personal opinions and predictions in the comments and share this exclusive analysis of the historic chess festival in Samarkand with all chess enthusiasts!