Honor Magic 9 Pro Max Special Edition transformed into a professional camera

Honor has showcased the unboxing of its new flagship smartphone, the Honor Magic 9 Pro Max special edition, revealing a unique set of accessories that take mobile photography to a new level. According to ixbt.com, the giant box contains not only the device itself but also two external lenses, a special protective case, and mounting hardware, turning a regular smartphone into professional-grade shooting equipment. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

In the presentation video, Han Han, a representative of Honor Imaging Innovator, demonstrated how to assemble this photo system on the back of the smartphone. The core of the construction consists of a frame with a special fixation mechanism, a professional grip for easier video recording, and an innovative teleconverter.

Unique teleconverter capabilities

The most significant and noteworthy aspect of this special kit is the Honor Mega Teleconverter. This lens has a 500 mm equivalent focal length, and according to company representatives, it is the first unique solution of its kind in the history of the mobile industry.

The kit also includes a more compact 200 mm Honor Thumb Teleconverter, designed for daily and travel mobile photography. This allows users to capture objects at various distances in high quality without any issues.

Technical capabilities and future prospects

It is noted that the presented lenses and accessory kit rely on the unique technical potential of the Honor Magic 9 Pro Max model. The smartphone itself is equipped with two powerful 200 MP sensors, which, when combined with external optics, provide extremely high-resolution results.

This solution further blurs the lines between smartphones and professional cameras, opening up broad opportunities for content creators and mobile photography enthusiasts. For now, the company has not disclosed additional information regarding the release date and price of the kit.