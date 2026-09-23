Sevinch Ismoilova spoke about her childhood nickname, the names she wants to give her future children, and her debts

Singer Sevinch Ismoilova answered several interesting questions on the "Omon-Omon" talk show. During the conversation, she was asked about debts owed to her by others, the names she intends to give to her future children, and her childhood nickname.

The singer was asked, "If we calculate the debts people owe you on the street, how much would it add up to?"

"It has exceeded 50 thousand dollars," Sevinch Ismoilova replied.

Additionally, the singer was asked what names she would give to her children if she gets married and has a family in the future.

"God willing, if it's a boy — Muhammadali, if it's a girl — Malak," she said.

During the interview, Sevinch Ismoilova's childhood nickname also came up.

"Sepichka. You know, like sepichka, a chain. They used to affectionately call me 'Sepichka'," the singer responded.

After that, she was asked how many declarations of love she had rejected.

"I haven't counted, a lot," Sevinch Ismoilova said.

Seeking clarification, the hosts asked, "More than ten, approaching a hundred?"

"Oh, more than a hundred," the singer replied jokingly.

The singer's answers made for a lively and sincere conversation throughout the show.