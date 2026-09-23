Why is daily communication increasingly shrinking?

·36·Society
Why is daily communication increasingly shrinking?

Over the past 15 years, people have started speaking an average of hundreds of words less every day. According to research results, this process can affect not only daily communication, but also human health, work performance, and mutual relationships.

Scientists from the Universities of Missouri and Arizona studied data from 2,200 people. According to their calculations, the number of words people speak in a day has decreased by an average of 338 each year.

While in 2005 people used an average of about 17,000 words per day, by 2019 this figure had dropped to less than 12,000.

It is noted that this change is even more pronounced among young people. While Zoomers are speaking an average of 451 fewer words each year, for older generations this figure stands at 314.

Modern technologies and changing daily habits are said to be the causes of the decline in communication. For example, voice messages instead of phone calls, self-service cash registers instead of interacting with a cashier, and chats instead of face-to-face conversations are becoming increasingly widespread. Meanwhile, the use of headphones can further reduce people's need to communicate with those around them.

If this trend continues, the ability to start and sustain a simple conversation may become one of the most important skills in the future.

CommunicationTechnologyZoomersResearch
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Engineers have created an ultra-strong and unique thermal insulatorEngineers have created an ultra-strong and unique thermal insulator20 September 12:21By the end of 2025, 89 percent of scientific articles show traces of AIBy the end of 2025, 89 percent of scientific articles show traces of AI18 September 18:23Japanese scientists set a record for solid electrolytesJapanese scientists set a record for solid electrolytes2 September 00:56University of Tokyo tests a 'magnetic shield' for spacecraftUniversity of Tokyo tests a 'magnetic shield' for spacecraft31 August 01:22Aggressive Driving Degrades an EV Battery 2.5 Times FasterAggressive Driving Degrades an EV Battery 2.5 Times Faster21 August 02:20ChatGPT has surpassed humans at writing short storiesChatGPT has surpassed humans at writing short stories6 August 16:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan