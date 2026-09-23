On the fourth day of the Summer Asian Games, the continent's main sports celebration hosted by Japan, competitions are entering their most intense and uncompromising phase. In the tournament featuring the world's leading athletes, the sports delegation of Uzbekistan firmly occupies a place in the top ten. At present, our national team has 1 gold, 4 silver, and 1 bronze — a total of 6 medals, and our representatives are in 10th place in the overall team standings.

In the overall ranking of the competition, traditional leaders continue to dominate: the People's Republic of China is clearly in the lead with 36 gold, 14 silver, and 10 bronze medals (60 medals in total). Host Japan is in second place with 11 gold, 17 silver, and 21 bronze medals (49 medals in total), while South Korea rounds out the top three with 7 gold medals.

Among the Central Asian teams, Kazakhstan is in 4th place with 7 golds, and Tajikistan is recorded in 7th place with 2 golds. The fact that martial arts and weightlifting competitions, which are considered the main "gold reserve" of Uzbek athletes, are just starting creates a huge foundation for our delegation to leap even higher in the standings in the coming days.

So, what does the balance of power look like after the fourth day, how can our athletes move from 10th place towards the top five, and what decisive finals await us ahead?

"1 gold, 4 silver, and the top ten": 5 main points of the fourth day

The most important facts from the official schedule announced for the 4th day of the Asian Games:

Uzbekistan in the top-10: Our representatives entered the top ten with 1 gold, 4 silver, and 1 bronze medal;

China's absolute hegemony: The Chinese team has amassed 36 gold medals and a total of 60 medals, leading its pursuers by a large margin;

Hosts and Korea in pursuit: Japan is in 2nd place with 11 gold medals, and South Korea is in 3rd place with 7 gold medals;

Regional competition: Among Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan is in 4th place (7 gold medals), and Tajikistan is in 7th place (2 gold medals);

Gold medal reserve ahead: Four silver medals show that our athletes have reached the finals and that the number of golds will increase sharply in the upcoming programs.

Asian Games: Medal table based on the results of the fourth day

Comparison of the official leaders and main competitors of the competition:

Rank Country Name Gold Silver Bronze Total Medals 1 China 36 14 10 60 2 Japan 11 17 21 49 3 South Korea 7 5 20 32 4 Kazakhstan 7 4 5 16 5 Thailand 4 1 1 6 6 Hong Kong 3 5 5 13 7 Tajikistan 2 1 1 4 8 Malaysia 2 0 4 6 9 India 1 4 5 10 10 Uzbekistan 1 4 1 6 11 Chinese Taipei 1 3 6 10 12-14 Iran, Macau, Singapore 1 3 1 5 each

Sports analysis and expert evaluation: Why will Uzbekistan soon rise?

Conclusions of sports commentators and Olympic movement experts:

The importance of the "silver balance": The 4 silver medals in our count demonstrate that our athletes have reached the decisive finals; although minor mistakes in the finals resulted in missed gold, it confirms our team's high level of preparation;

The wave of boxing, judo, and kurash is still ahead: Uzbekistan's main strength — masters of boxing, taekwondo, judo, freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling — will hold their decisive preliminary and final matches in the coming days, which will multiply the share of golds in terms of medals;

Density of the ranking: The gap between us and 5th-place Thailand (4 gold medals) and 7th-place Tajikistan (2 gold medals) is equal to just a few victories; successful performances in the next 2-3 days will easily bring Uzbekistan into the top five;

Competition in Central Asia: Kazakhstan's start with 7 gold medals and Tajikistan having 2 gold medals show that regional competition is fiercer than ever.

The participation of the Uzbek delegation in Japan is entering a heated phase, and new sounds of the anthem await our fans ahead.

How many gold medals do you think Uzbek athletes will collect by the end of the Asian Games, and what place will they rise to in the overall team standings? Which sport's representatives do you think will bring us the most victories? Leave your personal opinions in the comments and share this analytical article with all fans while supporting our athletes!