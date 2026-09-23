Xiaomi announces new smartphone with legendary One more thing phrase

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is preparing to surprise fans ahead of its next presentation. According to ixbt.com, the company has made a special announcement using the phrase "One more thing," popularized by the legendary Steve Jobs and an integral part of Apple presentations. This move has further intensified public attention ahead of the Xiaomi 18 Pro series launch. This is reported by news source.

The latest teasers released by the company hint at the return of a device with a unique design. Specifically, Xiaomi representatives noted, "We last met six years ago," signaling that a special surprise awaits users. The released images depict a smartphone with a transparent back panel where internal components are clearly visible.

The return of transparent design

According to reports, the transparent version could be one of the main surprises of today's expected presentation. The last time Xiaomi introduced a smartphone with such a design was in August 2020, known as the Xiaomi 10 Ultra Transparent Edition. Before that, the company had released two other transparent models: the Xiaomi 8 Explorer Edition and the Xiaomi 9 Transparent Edition.

At the official event taking place today, September 23, in China, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max smartphones are expected to be introduced to the general public. The new generation devices are designed to be remarkable in terms of technical capabilities and performance.

Technical capabilities and new flagships

According to ixbt.com, both models being presented will run on next-generation 2nm Snapdragon platforms. It is also reported that the devices will be equipped with an advanced Leica camera system featuring two 200MP sensors. This is expected to take mobile photography capabilities to a higher level.

At the same time, it has become clear that the standard Xiaomi 18 model will not be showcased at the presentation. Company head Lu Weibing confirmed that separate and more detailed information about the base model will be provided later. This approach indicates that the company is focusing primarily on the most advanced Pro and Pro Max versions.