Xiaomi announces new smartphone with legendary One more thing phrase

·22·Technology
Xiaomi announces new smartphone with legendary One more thing phrase

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is preparing to surprise fans ahead of its next presentation. According to ixbt.com, the company has made a special announcement using the phrase "One more thing," popularized by the legendary Steve Jobs and an integral part of Apple presentations. This move has further intensified public attention ahead of the Xiaomi 18 Pro series launch. This is reported by news source.

The latest teasers released by the company hint at the return of a device with a unique design. Specifically, Xiaomi representatives noted, "We last met six years ago," signaling that a special surprise awaits users. The released images depict a smartphone with a transparent back panel where internal components are clearly visible.

The return of transparent design

According to reports, the transparent version could be one of the main surprises of today's expected presentation. The last time Xiaomi introduced a smartphone with such a design was in August 2020, known as the Xiaomi 10 Ultra Transparent Edition. Before that, the company had released two other transparent models: the Xiaomi 8 Explorer Edition and the Xiaomi 9 Transparent Edition.

At the official event taking place today, September 23, in China, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max smartphones are expected to be introduced to the general public. The new generation devices are designed to be remarkable in terms of technical capabilities and performance.

Technical capabilities and new flagships

According to ixbt.com, both models being presented will run on next-generation 2nm Snapdragon platforms. It is also reported that the devices will be equipped with an advanced Leica camera system featuring two 200MP sensors. This is expected to take mobile photography capabilities to a higher level.

At the same time, it has become clear that the standard Xiaomi 18 model will not be showcased at the presentation. Company head Lu Weibing confirmed that separate and more detailed information about the base model will be provided later. This approach indicates that the company is focusing primarily on the most advanced Pro and Pro Max versions.

XiaomiXiaomi 18 ProSteve JobsSnapdragonLeica
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max flagships officially unveiledXiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max flagships officially unveiled20 September 14:51Live images of Xiaomi 18 Pro smartphone leaked ahead of official presentationLive images of Xiaomi 18 Pro smartphone leaked ahead of official presentation20 September 22:27Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max smartphones to be unveiled on September 23Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max smartphones to be unveiled on September 2320 September 16:55Xiaomi 18 Pro design and key changes officially announcedXiaomi 18 Pro design and key changes officially announced15 September 12:54New design changes expected for Xiaomi 18 Pro flagshipNew design changes expected for Xiaomi 18 Pro flagship13 September 18:55Xiaomi unveils the new Xiaomi 18 Fold foldable smartphoneXiaomi unveils the new Xiaomi 18 Fold foldable smartphone10 September 09:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test