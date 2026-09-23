Kylian Mbappé reacts to transfer rumors regarding Michael Olise

France national team striker Kylian Mbappé has commented on reports regarding his compatriot Michael Olise's potential move to Real Madrid. According to Sport Bild, the player admitted that any team in the world would want to have the Bayern Munich winger in their squad, but called it unfair to give him advice on transfer matters. This is reported by Goal.com .

During the summer transfer window, the Royal club significantly strengthened its squad by signing several new players. The Madrid side had been closely monitoring 24-year-old Michael Olise, but ultimately chose to focus their attention on Yan Diomande.

Michael Olise's career in Germany

The French footballer joined Bayern in 2024. Currently, his contract with the German club runs for another three years, and he has chosen to remain in Germany. Kylian Mbappé, who experienced similar transfer rumors during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, emphasized that he understands how complex the situation is.

Speaking to the press during national team training camps, the striker noted that, based on his own experience, giving transfer advice to another player would be inappropriate.

Respect and high praise for Bayern

In Mbappé's view, recommending that a player move to another team would be disrespectful to Bayern. He highlighted that the German club is a great team and that Michael Olise can achieve many successes there.

Nevertheless, the Real Madrid forward praised his compatriot's talent, admitting that any top club in the world would want to have a player like Michael Olise. Olise is recognized as one of Europe's most potent attacking players, standing out for his technical skill and creativity.