A corgi ate its owner's passport

In Russia, a girl faced an unexpected problem. Her corgi dog chewed up her foreign passport.

The most interesting part is that this incident happened just two weeks before the girl's planned trip to the Maldives.

Now she has to urgently reissue the important document. Otherwise, she might not have time to get a new passport on time, and her long-awaited vacation could be canceled.

Thus, the corgi's simple "prank" seriously affected its owner's travel plans and caused unexpected trouble.