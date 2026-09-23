Bruno Guimarães opens up about his World Cup mistake and the new era of the Brazil national team

·32·Sport
Bruno Guimarães opens up about his World Cup mistake and the new era of the Brazil national team

Arsenal midfielder Bruno Guimarães has admitted that his missed decisive penalty at the World Cup still leaves a heavy mark on his psyche. During the training camp in Australia, the player emphasized that the five-time world champions are starting a new cycle under Carlo Ancelotti and that the support of the fans is crucial. This is reported by Goal.com.

The painful World Cup defeat and its consequences

According to Goal.com, Brazil's dramatic 2-1 defeat to Norway in the World Cup knockout stage, where Guimarães failed to convert his penalty, led to the team's early exit from the tournament. The 28-year-old, who recently moved from Newcastle United to Arsenal, did not hide the fact that he has been under heavy mental pressure since that night.

According to Guimarães, such situations cannot be prepared for in advance, and it was a severe blow for him. "It is a painful scar, and it will heal with time. That's football; it's part of the game," the midfielder explained at a press conference in Australia.

Lessons for the future and the responsibility of leadership

However, the experienced player has decided to view this setback not as a permanent obstacle, but as a catalyst for growth. He firmly stated that if such a situation were to happen again, he would never shy away from stepping up to take a penalty and is ready to take responsibility a thousand times over.

With major changes occurring in the team under Carlo Ancelotti, Guimarães has become one of the most experienced representatives of the squad. He noted that supporting and instilling confidence in emerging young talents like Estevao and Gabriel Bontempo is one of his primary duties.

The new generation and the distribution of roles in the national team

The player recalled that when he was first called up to the national team in 2020, the senior players helped him a lot to feel comfortable. Now, that very mission has fallen on his shoulders.

"After the last World Cup, those of us who remained — myself, Gabriel Magalhães, Vini Jr, Raphinha, Douglas Santos, and Marquinhos — are playing a different, leadership role. We now have 18, 19, and 20-year-olds in the team. I feel like an elder statesman next to them," Bruno Guimarães concluded.

Bruno GuimarãesBrazil National TeamCarlo AncelottiWorld CupArsenal
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Erling Haaland scores brace as Norway beat Iraq to start World Cup with victoryErling Haaland scores brace as Norway beat Iraq to start World Cup with victory17 June 05:12Neymar included in Brazil's World Cup squadNeymar included in Brazil's World Cup squad19 May 11:59Lamine Yamal's World Cup participation in doubtLamine Yamal's World Cup participation in doubt18 May 23:58Estevao returns to the Brazil national team and recalls World Cup disappointmentEstevao returns to the Brazil national team and recalls World Cup disappointmentToday 00:55Bruno Guimaraes: Erling Haaland Is Playing Mind Games to Put Pressure on BrazilBruno Guimaraes: Erling Haaland Is Playing Mind Games to Put Pressure on Brazil5 July 02:56Ancelotti's sensational statement: The real reasons behind Brazil national team crisisAncelotti's sensational statement: The real reasons behind Brazil national team crisis31 July 16:37
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted