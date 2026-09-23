Bruno Guimarães opens up about his World Cup mistake and the new era of the Brazil national team

Arsenal midfielder Bruno Guimarães has admitted that his missed decisive penalty at the World Cup still leaves a heavy mark on his psyche. During the training camp in Australia, the player emphasized that the five-time world champions are starting a new cycle under Carlo Ancelotti and that the support of the fans is crucial. This is reported by Goal.com.

The painful World Cup defeat and its consequences

According to Goal.com, Brazil's dramatic 2-1 defeat to Norway in the World Cup knockout stage, where Guimarães failed to convert his penalty, led to the team's early exit from the tournament. The 28-year-old, who recently moved from Newcastle United to Arsenal, did not hide the fact that he has been under heavy mental pressure since that night.

According to Guimarães, such situations cannot be prepared for in advance, and it was a severe blow for him. "It is a painful scar, and it will heal with time. That's football; it's part of the game," the midfielder explained at a press conference in Australia.

Lessons for the future and the responsibility of leadership

However, the experienced player has decided to view this setback not as a permanent obstacle, but as a catalyst for growth. He firmly stated that if such a situation were to happen again, he would never shy away from stepping up to take a penalty and is ready to take responsibility a thousand times over.

With major changes occurring in the team under Carlo Ancelotti, Guimarães has become one of the most experienced representatives of the squad. He noted that supporting and instilling confidence in emerging young talents like Estevao and Gabriel Bontempo is one of his primary duties.

The new generation and the distribution of roles in the national team

The player recalled that when he was first called up to the national team in 2020, the senior players helped him a lot to feel comfortable. Now, that very mission has fallen on his shoulders.

"After the last World Cup, those of us who remained — myself, Gabriel Magalhães, Vini Jr, Raphinha, Douglas Santos, and Marquinhos — are playing a different, leadership role. We now have 18, 19, and 20-year-olds in the team. I feel like an elder statesman next to them," Bruno Guimarães concluded.