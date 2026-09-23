At the 46th Chess Olympiad hosted by the city of Samarkand, a truly global result was recorded that amazed intellectuals all over the world and will be etched in golden letters on the pages of history. The men's main national team of Uzbekistan (Uzbekistan-1), which has been leading the tournament table, celebrated an absolute and priceless 3:1 victory over its main pursuer, the powerful national team of China, in the central, "worth-its-weight-in-gold" battle of the 7th round. The main hero of this duel was our leader playing on the first board, Nodirbek Abdusattorov. In an uncompromising tactical battle, Nodirbek brought the reigning world chess champion, Chinese super-star Ding Liren, to his knees and snatched a historic victory with a score of 1:0.

On the third board, another skilled grandmaster of ours, Nodirbek Yakubboyev, achieved a brilliant victory over Yu Yangyi, who has vast experience in world chess, further strengthening Uzbekistan's advantage. On the second board, Javohir Sindarov showed a solid defense with black pieces against strong opponent Wei Yi and achieved a draw, while on the fourth board, Muhiddin Madaminov also flawlessly performed his task in the match against Xu Xiangyu, writing half a point (0.5:0.5) to our team's account. This confident 3:1 victory over the core lineup of a super-power like China ensured that Uzbekistan took a huge step towards the Olympiad championship.

Well, how will Abdusattorov's victory over Ding Liren shake the world chess rankings, how did the second Nodirbek's heroism save the team, and who can now stop Uzbekistan's leap towards gold medals?

"The defeat of the world champion, Yakubboyev's strike, and 3:1": 5 key points of round 7

The most sensational facts from the super-clash in Samarkand:

Historic victory by Abdusattorov: On the first board, Nodirbek Abdusattorov defeated world crown holder Ding Liren (1:0), once again proving the might of Uzbek chess;

Nodirbek Yakubboyev's skill: On the third board, Yakubboyev confidently defeated China's experienced representative Yu Yangyi, guaranteeing the team's main success;

China broken with a 3:1 score: In the match, our chess players did not lose a single board, crushing the opponent with 2 wins and 2 draws;

Important contribution by Sindarov and Madaminov: Complex battles on the second and fourth boards against Wei Yi and Xu Xiangyu ended in draws, solidifying the score;

Consolidation of sole leadership: The direct defeat of the closest pursuer in 2nd place drastically eased our team's path to the Samarkand Olympiad championship.

Uzbekistan — China: Comparison of individual boards and final results in round 7

Protocol of the central super-match of the 46th Olympiad in Samarkand:

Board number Uzbekistan national team Score China national team Nature and consequence of the match Board 1 Nodirbek Abdusattorov 1 : 0 Ding Liren The reigning world champion was defeated — the main sensation of the day Board 2 Javohir Sindarov 0,5 : 0,5 Wei Yi A confident draw against one of China's main stars Board 3 Nodirbek Yakubboyev 1 : 0 Yu Yangyi Strategic and expected golden victory Board 4 Muhiddin Madaminov 0,5 : 0,5 Xu Xiangyu An important half-point that ensured team advantage TOTAL UZBEKISTAN-1 3 : 1 CHINA Uzbekistan fully consolidated its sole leadership

Chess expertise and analysis: Why is this victory over China of phenomenal significance?

Conclusions of international grandmasters and chess commentators:

Psychological "shock therapy" and the Ding Liren effect: Abdusattorov's calm achievement of victory without fear of pressure in the match against reigning world champion Ding Liren will have a tremendous impact not only on the fate of this match, but on the entire Olympiad; this pushes Abdusattorov's personal rating and candidacy for the classical world crown to the peak;

The perfect combination of the "Two Nodirbeks": Abdusattorov and Yakubboyev finishing their games with victories in parallel shattered all tactical plans of the Chinese coaching staff; this shows that our guys have become the most dangerous duo in team competitions;

The art of defense by Javohir and Muhiddin: Playing a draw in such high-responsibility matches is valued as much as winning; Sindarov holding his board firmly against Wei Yi and Madaminov against Xiangyis was the main foundation of the victory;

The probability of the Olympiad cup staying in Samarkand: Leaving the main competitor directly behind after round 7 paves the way for Uzbekistan to pull away from pursuers in the tournament table and sharply increases the chance of keeping the title at home as Chennai-2022 champions.

The guys of Uzbekistan once again defeated the strongest and greatest nation of world chess in the Samarkand grid, showing the whole world that they are true masters of intellect.

In your opinion, can Nodirbek Abdusattorov's victory over world champion Ding Liren serve as the basis for him to soon win the individual classical world chess crown? Do you 100% believe that our guys will keep the Olympiad's gold medals in Samarkand after this historic victory? Leave your personal congratulations and thoughts in the comments and share the article dedicated to this historic victory of our national sport with all chess fans!