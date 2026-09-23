Huawei Unveils New Mate TV 2 Series

·1·Technology
Huawei Unveils New Mate TV 2 Series

Huawei has officially unveiled its new Mate TV 2 series, featuring its most advanced technologies. According to ixbt.com, the new lineup includes the Enjoy Edition, Mate TV 2, and the advanced Mate TV 2 Pro, with screen sizes ranging from 65 to 98 inches, distinguished by high performance and modern features. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Technical Capabilities and New Processor

The entry-level Enjoy Edition is equipped with a dedicated Kirin T92 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. The manufacturer states that compared to the previous generation, CPU performance has increased by 490% in single-core mode and 360% in multi-core mode, while the GPU performance has risen by 251%. The device is only 36.9 mm thick, with the screen occupying 99% of the front panel.

The TVs are equipped with Huawei Black Diamond Super MiniLED panels, offering peak brightness levels between 4000 nit and 5000 nit. There are also AI-powered features for contrast enhancement and high-quality 1080p to 4K upscaling. The LR 0.5% technology reduces screen reflections, enhancing viewing comfort.

Innovative Features and 3D Format

The base Mate TV 2 model also relies on the Kirin T92 chip but is additionally enriched with a separate Honghu Vivid image processing chip. This technology can separate foreground and background elements in real-time, converting standard 2D videos into 3D format. All models feature Huawei Sound audio systems, with power ranging from 130 W to 240 W depending on the model.

The flagship Mate TV 2 Pro comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Its acoustic system provides 3.2.2 spatial audio with 240 W of power. The devices support HarmonyOS applications, gesture control, and seamless connectivity with other Huawei gadgets.

Pricing and Market Availability

This modern TV family also serves as a smart home hub, allowing for dual-way app transmission and home theater connectivity. Prices for the Enjoy Edition start at 7,999 yuan and go up to 13,999 yuan depending on screen size. The mid-range Mate TV 2 is priced from 9,999 to 26,999 yuan, while the most powerful Mate TV 2 Pro model ranges from 16,999 to 34,999 yuan.

HuaweiMate TV 2MiniLEDHarmonyOSTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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