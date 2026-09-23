Does actress Akila Gulomova look like "Home Alone" star Catherine O'Hara? (photo)

Actress Akila Gulomova was a guest on the "Omon-Omon" show, where she talked about her creative career and life. During the conversation, the hosts also brought up an interesting thought sent in by fans.

— Every time I see Akila khanum Gulomova, she reminds me of a familiar face. Now, we received a similar thought from our fans as well. They even sent photos. They described that Akila khanum Gulomova looks like the famous Canadian actress Catherine O'Hara. Well, let's ask our viewers, do they really look alike? To what extent does she resemble Catherine O'Hara? — said one of the hosts.

After that, photos of the two actresses were displayed on the screens, and the similarities in their appearances were presented to the audience's attention.

So, in your opinion, how much does Akila Gulomova look like Catherine O'Hara, known from the movie "Home Alone"? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

For reference, Catherine O'Hara played the role of Kevin McCallister's mother, Kate, in the 1990 film "Home Alone". The actress passed away at the age of 71 on January 30, 2026.