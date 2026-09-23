Rani Mukerji loses her mother: stars express condolences

·27·Culture
Rani Mukerji loses her mother: stars express condolences

Bollywood's famous actress Rani Mukerji's family has suffered a heavy loss. The actress's mother, Krishna Mukerji, passed away at the age of 75.

Krishna Mukerji worked as a playback singer in Bengali cinema. She also played an important role in her daughter's career, supporting Rani's path in the art world.

The late singer's final farewell ceremony was held privately. Nevertheless, Rani Mukerji's close ones and many prominent Bollywood figures attended the ceremony to express their condolences to the family members.

Famous artists such as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor participated in the ceremony.

Rani's cousin, famous actress Kajol, could not attend the ceremony. It was reported that she was in another city shooting a film.

Krishna Mukerji's passing was a severe loss for the Bollywood community and the actress's fans.

Rani MukerjiKrishna MukerjiBollywoodBengali cinema
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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