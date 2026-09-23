Father-in-law imprisoned in Surkhandarya for harassing his daughter-in-law

·3·Society
Father-in-law imprisoned in Surkhandarya for harassing his daughter-in-law

In Surkhandarya, a man was held administratively liable for inappropriate behavior towards his daughter-in-law. Having considered the case, the court sentenced the man to 3 days of administrative arrest.

According to reports, the man made inappropriate remarks to his daughter-in-law and attempted to approach her physically without her consent. According to the victim, such incidents occurred several times.

The woman recorded one of the incidents on video. She stated that initially, hoping not to ruin her family, she did not appeal to law enforcement agencies.

Later on, the victim filed an official complaint regarding the situation.

During the court hearing, testimonies from the victim and a witness, video recordings, the application, explanatory notes, and other evidence were examined.

Based on this evidence, the court concluded that the man's guilt was proven. As a result, by court decision, the man was sentenced to 3 days of administrative arrest.

Surkhandaryaadministrative arrestphysical approachlaw
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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