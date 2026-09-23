Cannavaro spoke about the match against Iran, and Shomurodov stated an important goal

The Uzbekistan national team held a press conference ahead of the friendly match against Iran in Fergana. Head coach Fabio Cannavaro and team captain Eldor Shomurodov took part in it, sharing their thoughts on the upcoming clash, the cancellation of the planned match against Argentina, and squad changes after the World Cup.

In particular, Cannavaro's remarks about the Iranian national team and Shomurodov's objective for the national team drew attention.