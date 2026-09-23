Reports emerge that blogger Jasmin has been released from custody

Reports have spread that the blogger known as "Jasmin" has been released from custody. According to information, this was announced by her lawyer.

As a reminder, Jasmin was detained in Istanbul on September 29, 2025, along with five other Uzbek citizens. They were suspected of committing a crime related to the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. On September 30, they were placed in the Maltepe Closed Penitentiary Institution. This was reported by Uzbekistan's Consulate General in Istanbul.

According to her lawyer, Jasmin held herself strong during her time in custody and has finally been released. Now, the deportation process concerning the blogger from Turkey may continue.

“Jasmin held herself very strong and has finally been freed. She will be among us again,” the lawyer said.