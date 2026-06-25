First Case Outside Africa Recorded Since Start of Ebola Epidemic

The first case of infection outside Africa since the start of the current Ebola epidemic has been recorded in France.

According to the French Ministry of Health, the virus was detected in a doctor returning from a humanitarian mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He has been hospitalized and placed in isolation under special security measures. The patient's condition is reported to be stable.

Health services are identifying individuals who have been in contact with the doctor. They will be kept in home quarantine for 21 days.

Experts stated that the "Bundibugyo" strain is currently spreading. There is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment method against it.

Nearly 1,100 cases and nearly 280 deaths have been recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In Uganda, 20 cases and two deaths have been identified.