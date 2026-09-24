Anthony Gordon shares his thoughts on Ballon d'Or contenders

·24·Sport
Anthony Gordon shares his thoughts on Ballon d'Or contenders

As the race for the most prestigious individual award in European football, the Ballon d'Or, heats up, Barcelona's new signing Anthony Gordon has shared his views on the matter. According to Goal.com, the English winger named his Catalan teammate Lamine Yamal and England captain Harry Kane as the primary contenders for the award. This is reported by Goal.com .

The 25-year-old, who moved to the Catalan club for £70 million during the summer transfer window, has already made his mark in his first seven La Liga matches. In these games, he provided five assists to the young talent Lamine Yamal. Currently, Anthony has reunited with his national team captain and is preparing for England's UEFA Nations League match against the reigning world champions, Spain.

Lamine Yamal's extraordinary rise

Although Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé remains in the running for the title of the world's best player, Gordon emphasized that his club and international teammates stand out from the rest. In particular, he did not hide his admiration for the achievements and performance of 19-year-old Lamine Yamal at such a young age.

"For me, this award should go to one of these two players based on their achievements. Lamine's accomplishments at this age are astonishing. His style of play is simply unbelievable. He is currently operating on a completely different level," Anthony Gordon stated.

Harry Kane's historic season

Despite acknowledging Yamal as the best winger in the world, Gordon reminded that Harry Kane's unparalleled results in the 2025/26 season should not be overlooked. The England captain managed to score a staggering 73 goals across all competitions throughout the season.

"If we talk about last season, H (Kane) has as strong a case as any other contender because his season was historic. The volume of goals he scored and what he did for our team at the World Cup are commendable. Both players have strong arguments to be contenders, so I wish them both luck," the English footballer added.

The England national team is currently preparing for its first official matches following a painful defeat in the semi-finals of the summer World Cup. The Nations League match against Spain could influence not only the team battle but also the fate of individual awards at the end of the season.

Lamine YamalHarry KaneAnthony GordonBallon d'OrBarcelona
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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